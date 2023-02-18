UN calls for overhaul of financial system to support poorer countries

The secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) asked today (18) for a review of the global financial system to allow developing countries to relieve their debt and invest capacity in order to face crises.

“We need a new debt architecture that provides relief and restructuring to vulnerable countries – including middle-income countries – while providing immediate debt relief and repayments to countries in need”, said António Guterres, in the opening speech of the 36th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, in Addis Ababa. .

He said that, afterwards, “multilateral development banks must transform their business model and accept a new approach to risk”, in order to “massively stimulate their funds and attract greater flows of private capital to their countries”.

“I called for a new Bretton Woods moment to radically transform the global financial architecture”, which must be centered “on the needs of developing countries”, which “should have a much greater voice in global institutions – including financial institutions”.

“The 21st century is about to be Africa’s century”, considered the secretary, who praised the work of the African Union (AU), through inspiring measures to help realize the enormous potential of the continent, with the approval of Agenda 2063 , “the Decade of Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion”.

António Guterres highlighted the focus “on job creation and the enormous potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”, despite the adverse context.

“I also recognize the enormous tests that Africa – and indeed the world – is facing on virtually every front,” he said, noting that the world‘s problems have consequences on the continent.

“In many ways, the peoples of Africa bear the brunt of these crises”, with a “dysfunctional and unfair global financial system that is failing developing countries when they need it most”. The secretary also lamented the “profound inequalities in the availability of resources for the recovery of the pandemic” and the “cost of living crisis, exacerbated by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

“Investing in Africa’s pathways to prosperity requires finance,” and “developing countries are repeatedly left to their own devices” because the “global financial system routinely denies them debt relief and concessional finance, while charging interest rates exorbitant”, he considered.

The consequence is simple: “Vital systems are starved of investment – from health and education, to green technology, to social protection and the creation of new sustainable jobs,” he noted.

African countries cannot invest in these critical areas and climb the development ladder with one hand tied behind their back.

As for “climate chaos, which the people of Africa have done little to cause”, Guterres warns that there are “deadly floods and droughts, putting communities and lives at risk and displacing millions of people”.

“In September, I will convene a Climate Ambition Summit on our way to COP28 in December, where governments, business and civil society will demonstrate their commitment to achieving zero emissions.

