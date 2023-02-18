Chancellor says Brazil will not send ammunition for tanks to Ukraine

In Munich, Germany, where until this Sunday (19) it represents Brazil at the 59th Security Conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, reiterated that Brazil will not send ammunition for tanks to Ukraine. The statement was made yesterday (17), the first day of the meeting, which brings together more than 40 world leaders.

In the evaluation of the Brazilian government, the measure would be understood as a participation of Brazil in the war. “Instead of participating in a war, we prefer to talk about peace,” the chancellor pointed out. Vieira emphasized the country’s willingness to participate in mediation to reach a truce and then negotiate peace: “Brazil is ready to help whenever possible,” he said.

At the end of January, the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, visited Brazil, and President Luz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Brazil join, together with China, a kind of “peace club” to mediate the end of the conflict.

In Germany, Mauro Vieira has already had several bilateral meetings with the chancellors of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Colombia, Slovenia, Malta, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and Switzerland, as well as with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Created in 1962, the Munich Security Conference has become one of the main global forums for discussion and reflection on the challenges to international peace and security. Minister Mauro Vieira’s agenda continues this Saturday (18), when he participates in the panel Defending the UN Charter and the Rules-Based International Orderin addition to participating in new bilateral meetings.