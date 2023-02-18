São Paulo will have action to combat violence against women at Carnival

Women victims of violence during Carnival in São Paulo will be able to count, this year, on actions in mobile units aimed at providing assistance to the female public. The Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship (SMDHC) will offer, during the parade period of the street carnival blocks, specialized assistance with multidisciplinary teams composed of psychologists, social workers and lawyers with experience in qualified reception, in all regions of the city .

In the central region, the Lilac Bus, which assists women victims of violence, will be at Praça da República from 10 am to 6 pm, during pre-carnival (02/11 and 12), during carnival (18, 19, 20 and 21/02) and post-carnival (25 and 26/02). If necessary and the woman agrees, she may be accompanied by a professional to the Casa da Mulher Brazileira, located in Cambuci and open 24 hours a day, to continue with the care.

Another initiative of the Coordination of Policies for Women of the SMDHC, in partnership with Metrô, is the distribution of informative material on the most frequent types of abuse and guidance on who to look for and how to help the victims. The action, between the 15th and 18th of February, will take place at the Jabaquara, Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras Barra Funda stations. The employees who will distribute the information can also answer questions about assistance for victims of violence.

LGBTQI+ mobile units

The LGBTQI+ audience will also have four mobile units. In addition to serving this public, the units will provide assistance to victims of discrimination and violence, racism and any other violation of human rights. There, they will provide information and forward the most serious cases, if the victim so wishes, to the nearest Police Station and/or Emergency Room. It will also be possible to register an incident report onlinein itself van.

Street Carnival Feminine Committee

For the co-founder and coordinator of the Feminine Commission of the Street Carnival of São Paulo, Thais Haliski, the city hall’s actions are not enough to combat harassment. “Of the 20 tents we had in 2020 to accommodate people in a state of vulnerability, be they women, trans, LGBTQIA+, it went to five [este ano] and the only reception service point that we were informed of is the Lilac Bus, it is a bus to serve women in the entire city, we are shocked by this information”, lamented Thais, who also coordinates the Commission, along with other people, since 2019.

Thais claims that the dialogue with the city hall was hampered by deadlines and also because there was no necessary openness. “The actions of the women’s commission, every year, is to improve dialogue with the city hall, but this year specifically we had a huge difficulty in doing this because they opened registration for representatives of blocks, and we already have seven collectives [femininos] and these collectives ended up being left out of these meetings. So the city hall says no, that the dialogue is open, it’s a game of push there, push here”.

In addition, the coordinator also believes that in terms of prevention, with the distribution of flyers at stations, it will be insufficient. “They will distribute flyers and it is not enough, as the blocks themselves are buying stickers and tattoos to distribute in their blocks with their own money”.

The coordinator stated that, as every year, the São Paulo Street Carnival Feminine Commission will run its own campaign against harassment and violence prevention. “With posts speaking from harassment to care, such as, for example, removing the bank application from the cell phone, attitudes that people need to have throughout Carnival, which is throwing garbage in the trash, fighting pee in the street, among other points”. The commission’s campaign can be seen on Instagram.

Other side

In a note, the city hall reported that, in 2020, there was no specialized technical team in all the reception tents, but there were volunteers registered in partnership with a civil society organization.

“The consultations were, invariably, health demands. This year, we invested in reference locations to provide a more qualified service, positioning SMDHC’s mobile units in strategic points, in the five regions of the city (north, south, east, west and center), with specialized teams made up of psychologists, assistants social workers and lawyers with experience in assisting victims of violence will be available to revelers”, said the secretariat.

Pre-Carnival Balance

The SMDHC reported that, in the pre-Carnival weekend, there was no demand for specialized care: 265 people sought information about HIV self-testing, female condom use and 205 people requested identification bracelets for children.