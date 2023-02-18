Three more people found alive in rubble in Turkey

Three people were found alive today (18) among the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay, 13 days after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6, which left more than 40,000 dead. Data are from a new balance of the Turkish authorities.

The Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, reported that, so far, 39,672 deaths have been confirmed in the ten provinces affected by the tremors, which also left more than 13 million homeless.

According to Turkish private broadcaster NTV, three people, including a child, were found alive in Hatay, 296 hours after the earthquake.

Suleyman Soylu reiterated that search and rescue efforts remain a priority, although the time that has elapsed since the earthquakes reduces the possibility of finding survivors among the rubble of the thousands of buildings that collapsed.

The minister said that more than 264,000 workers are mobilized in the region, including search and rescue services, health professionals and agents, and noted that there are planes, helicopters and ships delivering aid.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that at this point there should be an appeal for unity and solidarity.

“We will do everything possible to heal these wounds,” he was quoted as saying by Turkish state news agency Anatolia.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also denied that search and rescue efforts had stopped and added that more than 374,000 people had already been evacuated from the affected regions, including nearly 1,600 unaccompanied children. He added that more than 950 “have already been handed over to their families”.

To the death toll in Turkey are added 1,414 people killed in areas of Syria controlled by the government and 2,274 in areas in the hands of the rebels, according to data from the Syrian Civil Defense, known as white helmets.

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional director of emergencies, Rick Brennan, said last week in Damascus that the organization estimates that at least 9,300 people have died in Syria – about 4,800 in areas controlled by the authorities and 4,500 in areas in rebel hands – although he added that, at the moment, there is no way to make an adjusted projection.

The aftershocks in Turkey and Syria, measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale, respectively, occurred on February 6. The official death toll is around 44,000 in both countries, a figure that could rise.

