Check out tips to play carnival safely and without surprises

With the arrival of Carnival approaching, revelers must redouble their attention to enjoy the party safely, preserving their health, well-being and safety. The time is for fun, but you have to be careful not to fall into scams or be the victim of theft. A Brazil Agency brings some tips for you to enjoy the party, with peace of mind.

The first tip for those who intend to fall into revelry is to eat well. This decreases the chances of getting sick during courtships. It is also very important to drink plenty of fluids to maintain hydration. This goes for before leaving home, during and after parties.

If the reveler intends to eat at street food stalls, the tip is to avoid foods that have mayonnaise or substances that spoil easily in the heat.

Regarding the intake of alcoholic beverages, the first guideline is moderation. You also need to maintain hydration by drinking water at regular intervals. Another tip is to start drinking after eating a good meal. That’s because with a full stomach, alcohol is absorbed more slowly.

Natural, isotonic juices and coconut water also help hydrate the body and replenish mineral salts.

Another tip is to pay attention when buying drinks. Always look for a reliable place. The reveler must make sure that the packages are sealed when buying them from street vendors.

Do not accept drinks offered by strangers or those of dubious origin.

If you’re going to play during the day, use sunscreen. Some props, such as hats, scarves, sunglasses also help with protection. Prioritize places that have security, with policing and also the presence of the Fire Department.

Avoid walking in deserted places or being alone. Stay close to known people and set meeting points in case you get lost from your friends.

If you are attending closed events, look for places that comply with safety measures, with emergency exits, fire doors, fire extinguishers and fire alarms.

Do not wear valuable jewelry, watches and accessories, including those with sentimental value, that could attract attention. In case of robbery, do not react. Try to remain calm and deliver what the criminal asks.

Children

Fathers, mothers and guardians who want to take their children to the carnival revelry must also take special precautions to ensure safety. In addition to the tips for keeping children hydrated and using sunscreen, it is important to be extra careful and never take your eyes off the children.

It is also indicated to put an identification bracelet on the child with the names of those responsible and a contact phone number. Setting a meeting point and instructing the child to say their name and those responsible for a uniformed security agent are other important recommendations.

To ensure joy, it is essential to make children comfortable. Therefore, those responsible should opt for lighter costumes and be careful with products such as glitter and makeup. Choose suitable and child-friendly products. Hair dyes are not suitable for children.

It is good to remember that products like spray foam pads are prohibited for children under three years of age. The use of confetti should be done in moderation, as they can cause the child to choke.

harassment and harassment

A common problem during momesque parties is the exponential increase in cases of harassment, especially against women. During this period, unfortunately, it is common for women to be touched, forced to kiss and even abused in the middle of the blocks.

According to Law No. 13.718/2018, sexual harassment is a crime, with a penalty of 1 year to 5 years of imprisonment, increased in case of aggravating circumstances.

Among the behaviors considered harassment are “stealing” a kiss, rude singing, touching someone’s body without permission, using offensive words, sexually oriented singing, cursing someone because they heard a “no”, pulling their hair, pushing or threatening someone.

So if a woman says “no”, don’t insist! It doesn’t matter what kind of costume people are wearing, where they are, or whether they’ve said “yes” before. Nothing justifies the insistence of a man’s behavior without the woman’s consent. It’s her right to change her mind. Real Carnival is one that takes place with respect.

Some booklets available on the internet deal with sexual harassment during Carnival. They can be consulted here and also here.

Emergency telephone numbers are 190, from the Military Police; 192, from SAMU; and 193, from the Fire Department.

payments

In the face of agglomerations, it is common for people to fall into some scams related to payment with a card or cell phone, causing a lot of headaches and financial losses. Therefore, the recommendation is not to take objects of great value, neither wallet nor cell phone.

Give preference to carry cash. If this is not possible, pay close attention when using the card. One of the most common scams is card switching: the scammer is aware of the password typed into the machine and exchanges the card for another.

If you need to take your cell phone and card, do not keep the objects in your hand and avoid giving the card to the seller as much as possible. An important tip is to store your belongings in safe places such as money belts, fanny packs, zippered bags or another type of closure, always used in front of the body.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) warns that it is essential to pay close attention to the amount being paid. Always look at the machine’s display and pay close attention to the inclusion of an extra zero in the price. Reject payment on devices with a damaged display.

In addition, it is recommended to ask for your invoice copy, both to verify the amount paid and to claim and demand a refund in case of overpayment.

But, if even with all the precautions the reveler perceives an improper purchase, the recommendation is to look for the bank’s service channels, such as apps, call centers It is internet banking, to dispute the transaction. If you lose your card, request it to be blocked immediately and file a report with the police.

If you are going to take your cell phone, make sure that the device has a 100% battery charge and that there is an internet connection at the location. It is also recommended to do backup of the data. Important to use the home screen lock with facial or digital biometrics to access the cell phone and applications. Turn on automatic screen lock.

Another tip is to take in writing the numbers of relatives or people close to you, in case of an emergency, to be able to get in touch.

In the case of PIX payments, the tips are the same, always pay attention to the amount being paid. If paying with QR Code, make sure the transfer is in the correct amount and going to the right person. Another tip is to lower the limits for this type of transaction.

Traffic

On Carnival days, try to leave your car at home. Use public transport, walk or use other means to get around. After all, in addition to the difficulty of finding a place to park, leaving the car at home reduces the chances of an accident.

The first tip for anyone going to use a car at Carnival is the most important: if you drink, don’t drive. Always inform yourself about the route that will be taken, as it is common for there to be changes in traffic.

Pedestrians are advised to avoid walking alone, always cross at crosswalks and do not run when crossing the street.