What’s open and closed on the Carnival holiday in São Paulo

Momo’s official revelry begins today (18) in the capital of São Paulo, and some public services close, but others do not stop, such as vaccination, basic integrated health units and municipal hospitals.

The Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) informs that, on Carnival Monday (20) and Tuesday (21), as well as on Ash Wednesday (22), until noon, some units in the capital will be closed. with altered functioning due to the optional point established by the City of São Paulo.

Equipment such as Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA)/Integrated Basic Health Unit (UBS) will be open, in addition to municipal hospitals and municipal emergency rooms. On Wednesday, the Basic Health Units (UBS) will also reopen normally from 12h.

Public veterinary hospitals in the north, east and south of the capital operate normally on Monday and Wednesday, while the west unit will remain closed for the three days.

Vaccination

Vaccination campaigns against covid-19, polio and multivaccination normally take place this Saturday and also on Monday and Tuesday in outpatient medical assistance (AMA) / integrated basic health units (UBS), always from 7 am to 7 pm , and on Wednesday (22) the UBS will also return from 12h.

Immunization against covid-19 is available for all age groups from 6 months. For the first booster dose, people over 5 years of age are eligible, provided they have taken the last dose of the vaccination schedule at least 4 months ago. The second booster dose of the vaccine is available to the entire population over 18 years of age who received the first booster dose at least 4 months ago, while the third booster dose is available for people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years of age.

child multivaccination

In vaccination aimed at children, immunizations are available such as triple viral (measles, mumps and rubella), tetraviral (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox), BCG, pentavalent, inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), oral polio vaccine (OPV), pneumococcal 10, rotavirus, meningo C, meningo ACWY, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), adult double, HPV and pneumo23.

The polio vaccination campaign is aimed at children from 1 year to 4 years and 11 months old.

The Zoonosis Surveillance Division (DVZ) and the Epidemiological Surveillance Division (DVE) and the Coordination of Health and Protection of Domestic Animals (Cosap) will be on duty.

Public transportation

On the 20th, 21st and 22nd of February, service at sales points in bus terminals will be from 6 am to 10 pm. The Jabaquara and Santana stores will be closed on Tuesday and will have normal service on Monday and Wednesday. The SPTrans Central Post will be closed and will return to normal service at 8 am on Wednesday.

In the case of recharging the single ticket, the service can be carried out through applications, which can be viewed on the SPTrans website. After purchasing the credits, it is necessary to recharge the card in the automatic machines or in the validators inside the collectives.

Bus

The municipal public transport system fleet on Wednesday will correspond to weekdays. On Tuesday, the fleet in operation will be that of Saturday. And on Monday, equivalent to 83% of working days.

rotation

The municipal car rotation will be suspended from Monday (20) to Wednesday. The other existing restrictions in the city will be maintained throughout Monday and Wednesday:

– Rotation of heavy vehicles (trucks);

– Zone of Maximum Restriction to the Circulation of Trucks (ZMRC);

– Maximum Restriction Zone for Chartered Persons (ZMRF)

Exclusive bus lanes will only be released on Tuesday. The release is valid until 4 pm on Wednesday. Assembly of the leisure bike lane is suspended until Sunday, returning in March.

Markets and grocery stores

The East Supply and Pátio Pari centrals operate normally during the three days of revelry. All markets and grocery stores open normally on the 22nd. On Tuesday, the markets in Guaianases, Ipiranga, Lapa, Penha, São Miguel, Sapopemba and Tucuruvi are closed. On Monday, the Guianas, Ipiranga, Penha, Sapopemba and Tucuruvi markets do not work, in addition to Sacolão da Lapa.

The hours of the 22 cemeteries will not change (7am to 6pm). The 32 subprefectures will not have office hours on the 20th and 21st. On the 22nd, service starts at 12:00.

Social assistance

The units of the Institutional Reception Service for Children and Adolescents (Saica), Specialized Social Approach Service (Seas), Reception Center, Coexistence Centers for Pop Rua, República, Casa Lar, ILPI, Inclusive Residence, Food Service Home for the Elderly and the Vacancy and Emergency Center.

The Supervisions of Social Assistance (SAS), Reference Center for Social Assistance (Cras), Specialized Reference Center for Social Assistance (Creas), Pop Center will remain closed; Nucleus for Social Legal Protection and Psychological Support (NPJ), Center for Children and Adolescents (CCA), Center for Youth (CJ), Center for Social and Productive Development (Cedesp), Nucleus for Living Together for the Elderly, Nucleus for Supporting Social Inclusion For People with Disabilities, Day Center, Creci, Social Circus, Family Social Assistance Service, Intergenerational Coexistence Center, Women’s Defense and Coexistence Centers, Social Protection Service for Children and Adolescents Victims of Violence, School Restaurant and the headquarters of the Host Family.

sports

The sports centers will be open on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On Ash Wednesday only the unit pools will be closed for maintenance.

Education

The unified educational centers (CEU) will be open Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm. On Monday and Tuesday, from 8 am to 6 pm. School units will be closed and will resume activities on Wednesday from 12 pm.

parks

Urban and natural municipal parks will operate normally, but natural parks will remain closed for maintenance on Monday. The timetables for each unit are available on the website of the Secretariat for the Green and the Environment (SVMA).

Human rights

Reference centers for the Promotion of Racial Equality and Reference and Assistance for Immigrants will be closed.

Also, the equipment for assisting women will not work: Reference Centers, Citizenship Centers, Subway Outposts and the Sacomã Bus Terminal.

The Brazilian Women’s House will maintain the service. And the Lilac Bus will be at Praça da República to receive victims of human rights violations during Carnival. The four LGBTI mobile units will be in normal operation to also assist victims of human rights violations.

The Vidas Station at the Júlio Prestes Center, the Reference Center for Children and Adolescents will be open and the Tutelary Councils will operate on an on-call basis, using the telephone numbers available on the SMDHC website.

disabled person

The only service that will work will be the Libras Intermediation Center (CIL), which maintains a 24-hour service. The equipment mediates communication between people with hearing impairments and the deaf in any public service installed in the city of São Paulo. Visit the city’s website for more information.

state services

Between the 18th and 22nd of February, state hospitals maintain normal operation for urgent and emergency care, both in emergency rooms and in hospitalization sectors and surgical centers.

The specialty medical outpatient clinics (AME), the Reference Center for the Elderly (CRI Norte) and the Instituto Paulista de Geriatria e Gerontologia (IPGG), in the east zone of the capital, will not work between the 18th and 21st, resuming their activities on from noon on Wednesday.

Specialized drug pharmacies (FME) and the units of Farmácia Dose Certa will only operate during special hours between the 20th and 22nd. The schedules can be consulted on the service’s website.

blood center

The blood donation stations will operate between the 18th and 22nd, at special hours. In addition, there are hemocenters in the state that will also collect blood. Locations and addresses can be checked on the service’s website.

Saves time

The Poupatempo units will be closed on the 20th and 21st and until noon on Wednesday. On the 22nd, from 12:00 noon, the stations resume activities, subject to mandatory date and time scheduling, with the exception of the five 100% digital units (Campinas Digital, Crea-SP, Piraporinha, Carrão and Santana) which do not need to choose a date and prior time.

DMV

Detran-SP units will follow the following schedule:

Saturday – Units that operate on Saturdays will operate at normal hours;

Monday and Tuesday – schools closed;

Wednesday – units open at 12:00.

Physical and mental fitness exams at accredited clinics, psychological assessments and classes at Driver Training Centers (CFCs) can be carried out normally on these days.

CPTM, Metro and EMTU

From Saturday to Wednesday, companies linked to the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport (STM) will change their circulation. The operation will be monitored and, if necessary, more trains will be placed on the lines and buses on the streets.

There will be reinforcement of the entire operating framework in stations with a forecast of higher demand than usual, due to the proximity to parade sites and concentration of blocks.

you know

Sabesp’s service agencies in the metropolitan, interior and coastal regions (at Descomplica SP, Poupatempo, Ganhatempo – Barueri, Resolve Fácil, kiosks and other branches) will close on Monday and Tuesday. On Saturday, the units within Poupatempo and the service kiosks will be open. On Ash Wednesday, branches will open from 12:00.

The Call Center 0800 055 0195 is open 24 hours a day, as is the emergency number 195. The same goes for the automated service via WhatsApp (11 3388 8000), which is available via text message 24 hours a day.

Civil defense

The state’s Civil Defense will be available through the Emergency Management Center, by phone 2193 8888 and e-mail [email protected]

Farm

The offices of the Treasury Department will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. For operational reasons, there will be no face-to-face assistance at the tax offices on Ash Wednesday and the other types of assistance will operate normally from 12:00 pm.