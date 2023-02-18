Yanomami patients with medical discharge take days to return to villages

The return to the villages of Yanomami patients who were discharged in Boa Vista comes up against logistical capacity constraints. Some patients wait, in the capital of Roraima, up to 15 days to be able to return to their villages.

The Yanomami are treated at health units in the capital and at the field hospital set up to deal with the humanitarian emergency. After being discharged, they stay at the Indigenous Health Support House (Casai), located in the northern region of Boa Vista (next to the field hospital), awaiting their return to the indigenous land.





According to Hernane Guimarães, regional coordinator of the Yanomami Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the humanitarian situation, the number of indigenous patients arriving in Boa Vista has increased a lot.

As a result, the number of those who are discharged and remain at Casai awaiting their return has also grown. According to him, the number of Yanomami in this situation varies from 40 to 70 each day. In the latest bulletin On Friday (15), for example, there were 62.

“We have, per day, on average to 15 patients leaving Casai. The patient who has been discharged for the longest time at Casai has 15 days. 10% of the patients who are accommodated at Casai are discharged”, he said.

Guimarães says that there are two logistical problems that hinder the return process: the number of planes available for work and the conditions of the runways in the indigenous land, which only allow the landing of small aircraft.

“In the vast majority [dos locais na terra indígena] where planes go, they only land with four people. If there are 60 indigenous people, it would take about 15 planes, more or less, to do this [o retorno dos pacientes]. And when we allocate 15 planes to do this, we stop changing the area team [que trabalha nos postos de saúde na terra yanomami]”, he said in an interview with the Brazil Communications Company (EBC).

According to him, if the runways were in better conditions, larger planes, like those of the Army, could help in this work. “If we had more input [de aeronaves] and the runways were able to land larger planes, to be able to take these patients in greater numbers, this would decrease [da fila de espera para retorno]”.