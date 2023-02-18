Justice suspends removal of tents from the streets of São Paulo

The Justice of São Paulo granted an injunction that suspends the removal of tents with belongings of homeless people in the capital of São Paulo. At the beginning of the month, the city government announced that it would remove the tents from the center. The precautionary decision is by the 7th Public Treasury Court in response to a popular action filed by Deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), by Father Júlio Lancellotti, from Pastoral do Povo da Rua, and by movements to protect the homeless population. .

The action, which was filed on Thursday (16), questions the lack of reception spaces for the entire homeless population, an argument that had been used by Mayor Ricardo Nunes. The collection of tents and personal belongings, according to the text of the process, began last Saturday (11), with the expulsion of the vulnerable population from the streets of the municipality.

“The city hall has been putting into practice janitorial actions in which it has removed not only garbage or debris, but above all personal belongings and collapsible tents, like tents for camping or sports, or other forms of temporary shelters that homeless people may establish, which are used as a last shelter and refuge for those who have to spend the nights sleeping in the city streets”, says an excerpt from the action.

Representation

Boulos had already filed a representation with the Public Ministry of São Paulo on the 8th of this month. On the occasion, the deputy presented a survey according to which the homeless population in the city of São Paulo has grown and that, in 2022, it would be 42,240 people, which is 30% higher than the city hall census on this group, which indicated a lower number, of 31,800 people.

The survey was carried out by researchers André Luiz Freitas Dias and Wellington Migliari, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies with the Homeless Population.

Boulos states, in the representation, that homeless people are not there because they want to, but “because the government does not do its job of welcoming and offering opportunities through adequate, structured, interconnected and permanent public policies. The mayor Ricardo Nunes tries to cover up the lack of structuring public policies by resorting to violence against the weakest and most destitute in our city”.

Other side

A Brazil Agency requested a position from the city hall on the preliminary decision, but there was no response until the publication of the report.

In a note released on February 8, the city hall reported that the statements by the mayor and deputy mayor of the Sé, Colonel Álvaro Batista Camilo, who pointed to the removal of the tents, were based on Municipal Decree No. 59.246, of February 28, 2020 , which provides for the procedures and treatment of the homeless population during urban janitorial actions in the city.

“According to the decree, occupation that characterizes permanent use in a public place is not allowed, especially when they impede the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles, among them, mounted tents or other durable goods that are not characterized as for public use. guys. Still in compliance with the decree, personal property such as collapsible tents are not collected. The subprefecture of Sé, as well as the other subprefectures of the capital of São Paulo, follows the decree responsibly when carrying out janitorial and inspection actions, as well as when meeting the demands of the population”, says the text.