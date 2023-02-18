Brazilians fall on the Sunset Beach surf stage

Brazil was left without representatives in the women’s group of the second stage of the World Surfing Tour, held in Sunset Beach, Hawaii, after Tatiana Weston-Webb and Luana Silva were eliminated in the round of 16 of the competition this Thursday (17).

The first representative of Brazil to fall into the sea was Luana Silva, who competed in the stage as a guest. The 18-year-old, who was born in Hawaii and who started representing the yellow and green flag last year for being the daughter of a Brazilian father and mother, was defeated by five-time world champion Carissa Moore by 10.33 to 7.63 points.

Then it was Tatiana Weston-Webb’s turn to get in on the action. And the representative of Brazil faced the youngest surfer on the circuit in 2023, the rookie Caitlin Simmers, just 17 years old. And the Californian did better in a sea with very adverse conditions to defeat the Brazilian by 9.80 to 8.83 points.

male key

Now Brazil‘s hopes are concentrated on the men’s draw, where three representatives of the brazilian storm looking to qualify for the semifinals. In a clash of Brazilians, world champion Filipe Toledo takes on Caio Ibelli in one of the heats of the quarterfinals. The third representative of the country is João Chianca, who is going up against South African Matthew McGillivray.