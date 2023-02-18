Petrobras president nominates new members for executive board

Economist Sergio Caetano Leite should be Petrobras’ new financial and investor relations executive director. His name was indicated by the president of the oil company, Jean Paul Prates.

The executive director of institutional relations and sustainability should be occupied by Clarice Coppetti. The two new nominations were informed in a note released today (17) by the company.

According to Petrobras, the two names will be submitted to internal corporate governance procedures, starting with the respective compliance and integrity analyses. They will then be forwarded for consideration by the Personnel Committee and, subsequently, for deliberation by the Board of Directors.

According to the note released by the company, Sergio Caetano has a master’s degree in economics and management and is a portfolio and investment fund manager. He also has 15 years of experience as a consultant in the oil sector. “Recently, he served as undersecretary of the Northeast Consortium responsible for the Thematic Chambers of Sanitation, Energy (Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas), and Infrastructure and Investments”, adds the text.

Clarice, in turn, has a degree in Accounting Sciences and Economic Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Strategic Management of Information Technology. She was commercial director of the Data Processing Company of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Procergs). She was also Chief Financial Officer of Norte Energia S/A. At Caixa Econômica Federal, she has performed various functions. Among them, she was vice president of information technology and is currently a member of the audit committee.

At the beginning of the month, Jean Paul Prates had already indicated five other names. Appointed by President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, Prates took over the company at the end of last month, replacing his predecessor, Caio Paes de Andrade, who had been nominated by former President Jair Bolsonaro and resigned after the change of government.