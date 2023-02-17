RJ: hotels in the capital and countryside have 90% reservations for Carnival

Research released today (17th) by the Union of Hotels and Accommodation Facilities of Rio de Janeiro (HotelsRIO) reveals that the hotel chain in the capital of Rio de Janeiro registers, so far, an average of 91.52% of the rooms booked during the Carnival period, which runs from the 18th to the 21st of February. The region of Ipanema and Leblon was the most sought after, with 95.88%, followed by Flamengo and Botafogo, with 91.91%, Leme and Copacabana (91.19%), Barra da Tijuca and São Conrado (91.04% ) and center (90.49%).

According to the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (ABIH-RJ), in the interior of the state, the average is 92.65% of the rooms reserved for the carnival. At the top of the list is the municipality of Arraial do Cabo, in the Lagos Region, with 100% occupancy, followed by Miguel Pereira, with 99.30%.

Then come Angra dos Reis, on Costa Verde, with 96.01%; Rio das Ostras, with 95.3%; Cabo Frio, with 95.2%; Armação dos Búzios, with 94.2%; Itatiaia and Penedo, with 92.1%; Nova Friburgo, with 90.2%; Teresópolis, with 89.8%; Paraty, with 89.7%; Valença and Registry, with 89.3%; Brooms, with 89.2%; and Petrópolis and Macaé, tied with 88.4% each.

Optimism

The president of HotéisRIO, Alfredo Lopes, was optimistic about the Carnival holiday. According to Lopes, Rio’s hotel industry expects occupancy to reach 100% in the period, as there are still reservations arriving. “As happened on New Year’s Eve 2022/2023, the percentage of foreigners has increased and should be around 35%, with North Americans and Argentines standing out, followed by French and Chileans”, said Lopes.

Among national tourists, those from São Paulo and Minas Gerais predominate, although Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, the Federal District, Goiás and the state of Rio de Janeiro have a significant participation, added the president of HotéisRIO.