City of Rio has record heat this Friday of Carnival

The crowd of revelers who already take over the streets of Rio de Janeiro this Carnival Friday experienced record heat today (17), according to the Alerta Rio System, the city’s meteorological service. The thermometers marked the highest temperature of the summer, 41.8 degrees Celsius (°C), and the highest thermal sensation ever recorded in the historical series of Alerta Rio, 58.3°C.

The record thermal sensation was registered in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, in the west zone of the city. The same neighborhood held the previous record, of 58°C, on February 4th of this year. The highest temperature marked on the thermometers was in the neighborhood of Irajá, in the north zone.

The city of Rio de Janeiro released an explanation from the chief meteorologist of Alerta Rio, Raquel Franco, about what has caused the high temperatures in the city.

“We are in the summer season, in which, on some days, the temperature can exceed 40°C in the city of Rio. There is nothing unusual about that. What happens sometimes, in addition to the enormous amount of solar radiation, which already it’s typical of this time of year, it’s what we call prefrontal. Today, for example, that’s what happened. Before the passage of the front, even over the ocean, the winds change direction and transport air from warmer regions to towards the river”.

Carnival weekend should be marked by possibly heavy rains in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The City Hall recommends that the revelers who will attend the Ouro Series samba school parades in Sapucaí, tonight, should protect themselves and take a raincoat.

“By the end of this Friday, the forecast is for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, due to the approach of a cold front together with the heat that will keep the weather unstable in the city”, says the city hall.

The Rio City Hall Operations Center reported that the municipality entered the Mobilization Stage at 5:35 pm this Friday, due to the forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the next 3 hours.

According to Alerta Rio, nuclei of rain act on Nova Iguaçu, with displacement towards Rio de Janeiro, and may reach the West and North Zones on the limits with Baixada Fluminense and Ilha do Governador. Other rain nuclei operate in the vicinity of Campo Grande and Av. Brazil/Mendanha. In addition, there are conditions for the formation of rain nuclei directly over the municipality.

Weekend

The potential for more rain should increase until Sunday, according to forecast released yesterday. Precipitation may exceed 40 millimeters per hour, reaching 100 mm in 24 hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

In case of heavy rain, the recommendation is to stay in a safe place, avoid flooded areas and open places. In case of cracks, crevices or any disturbance in the residences, it is essential to call the Civil Defense, by calling 199. In case of sirens, look for a support point.