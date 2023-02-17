Dollar falls to R$5.16 in the last session before Carnival

In the last session before Carnival, the financial market had a day of adjustments. The dollar closed again below R$ 5.20. The stock market fell, but accumulated gains in the week.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday (17) sold at R$5.162, with a decrease of R$0.05 (-0.96%). The quotation started the day at R$ 5.24, but slowed down until it lost strength and closed at a sharp low. At the low of the day, around 2:30 pm, it reached R$ 5.15.

The US currency is at its lowest value since the last 3rd, when it closed at R$5.14. With today’s performance, the currency fell 1.15% for the week. The dollar rose 1.67% in February, but fell 2.23% in the year.

The day was also one of tensions on the stock exchange. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 109,177 points, down 0.7%. Despite today’s fall, the indicator rose 1.02% in the week.