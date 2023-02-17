Sebrae survey points out challenges for the IT sector in RJ

Research carried out by the Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Sebrae-RJ) identified challenges faced by companies in the information technology (IT) sector in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The analyst of Sebrae-RJ’s Technology-Based Companies Coordination, André Santana, told Agência Brazil today (17) that the main challenges pointed out by 61% of businessmen were the question of qualified labor. According to him, this “is a global challenge for the technology sector in general”, in addition to access to capital for investment and long-term planning.

The survey was released this week and aimed to get to know the public in the IT sector, also aiming at carrying out future actions by Sebrae RJ. Around 300 businessmen from all regions of the state participated in the survey, carried out from July to December last year. The survey included companies that work in the development and distribution of computer programs – software – and technology services or technical support.

Restructuring

Santana informed that the main bottleneck within the companies is in the area of marketing and commercial management: 50% of companies intend to restructure their business models. “These are the points they need to improve the most”. A relevant piece of data in Sebrae’s view is that 64% of respondents said they do not currently have a defined business model or need to restructure it. “That is, they need to review their way of acting”, pointed out Santana.

In the assessment of the Sebrae RJ analyst, IT companies still demonstrate amateurism with regard to managerial efficiencies. “Not just looking at the marketing and for sales. You have to look at management as a whole, improve financial management, people management, in order to grow”.

He explained that basically two profiles of companies in the sector were identified. The first involves more structured companies, more mature at the managerial level, but which still show problems of marketing and sales management. Their main need is the development of strategies for marketing and commercial for market gain.

The second profile is made up of companies that, although already established in the market, still need to improve their business management, redefine their business models and improve their financial management, process management, among other topics relevant to management.

Organization

According to Santana, the mapping revealed that 76% of IT entrepreneurs do not participate in associations, unions or company collectives. “This is bad for the sectoral organization because they cannot be seen. They are not organized”.

Respondents complained that there is a lot of bureaucracy in the business environment in the state of Rio de Janeiro. On the other hand, it was found that most entrepreneurs lack initiatives for greater organization among themselves. This is considered important so that they can have a voice to talk to the Government.

According to him, organizing the sector and having strong governance is one of the main steps for the business environment to improve. “Because there is no point in just the Public Power acting, having initiatives from Sebrae or other institutions if the collegiate of entrepreneurs is not organized”.

The mapping also shows a predominance of men in the workforce of the IT sector in the state: 91% of the workforce are men, which reflects the scenario of the sector in Brazil and in the world. “This is a general challenge for the sector. It’s much more masculine,” concluded Santana. He added, however, that there are already initiatives to seek gender diversity among workers in the sector. One of them is the training of female labor.

A large part of the public that responded to the survey has a high level of education. Eighty-seven percent have higher education or higher education. The study also shows, in data brought by the Brazilian Association of Software Companies (ABES), that the state of Rio de Janeiro is currently the second in domestic market share in software solutions. software and IT services, second only to São Paulo.