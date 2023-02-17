Lawyer responsible for bomb threat, says OAB-RJ

The suspect identified as responsible for leaving letters with a bomb threat at the headquarters of the section of the Order of Lawyers of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro (OAB-RJ) on Wednesday (15) is a lawyer, confirmed the order in a published text. today (17).

“The OAB-RJ sadly receives the news that the person responsible for the bomb threat is a lawyer. I would like to congratulate the Civil Police for their quick and efficient work and say that ethical and disciplinary measures will be taken by the Court of Ethics and Discipline of the entity“, says the message, signed by the president of OAB-RJ, Luciano Bandeira.

The order’s headquarters building, located in the center of Rio de Janeiro, was evacuated at around 12 pm on Wednesday, because of letters with bomb threats. The office was suspended and resumed only the next day.

The Bomb Squad of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police was called in and carried out a sweep of the building, but did not find any explosive devices.

During the police work, which even had sniffer dogs, Avenida Marechal Câmara, where the building is located, was blocked at Avenida General Justo. According to the Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center, traffic was cleared around 3 pm.