City of God dancers will be scholarship holders in the United States

Four ballerinas from Academia de Dança Valéria Martins, located in Cidade de Deus, west of Rio, won scholarships in the United States, at the companies Ajkun Ballet Theater, in New York, and Albano Ballet Company, in Connecticut, where they travel in the coming months.

Ballerinas Luana Amara, 19 years old, Kemilly Nascimento, 16, and Giovanna Mendes, 13, will travel on March 6 and will have scholarships at the Ajkun Ballet Theater. Her friend Ana Alice Galvão, 17, is going to the Albano Ballet Company School in Hartford, two hours from New York, in June.

Luana Amara told Brasi Agencyl that the trip and the dance scholarship are a dream come true. “It’s what I’ve always wanted: to leave the country and live a story abroad. I intend to go and enjoy my career there a lot. I stay for six months and, in that period, I want to learn as many things as possible, not only the dance, but also the language, culture, customs of the people there. It’s another world.”

She says her family has always supported her. “My parents are very excited and happy about my opportunity. They’re chasing after me, passing raffles, selling sweets, having a bazaar. We are managing to have the money and travel.”

Academy students created a virtual crowdfunding, worth R$ 50,000, to pay both the tickets and the rent of the republic where they will stay in the United States. Anyone who wants to can collaborate with the crowdfunding on Instagram at Academia de Dança Valéria Martins or at vaquinhaonline.com.br.





Third time

This is the third time that Academia de Dança Valéria Martins has been able to take students to American academies. The first recipient was Daniel Coelho, at the end of 2019 but, due to the covid-19 pandemic, he was only able to travel in 2022. He had the prospect of spending only one month on a scholarship, but he has already been in that country for a year. Daniel, who is on vacation in Brazil, returns to the United States at the end of March and awaits the results of the auditions he took before coming to the family home in June.

he said to Brazil Agency that the experience at the North American academy was “incredible” even because it was considered impossible in their community. “I thank God that this happened. I can say that it was a unique experience, because these are things that we cannot imagine happening to us. I grew up with it. Today I am a new man, a new dancer, not only technically, but mentally, emotionally, physically.”

Last year, the opportunity went to Gabrielle Bezerra, who returned to Brazil this year because of the death of her grandmother, who raised her, but intends to return, and to Ana Caroline Baptista, who is still in the United States.

Tradition





Academia de Dança Valéria Martins has been in existence since 2013 and teaches ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop to children and teenagers. The space currently serves more than 200 people and works with a social character, charging monthly fees from R$ 20 to R$ 90 from the students, according to the financial possibilities of each family. The students representing Brazil in the United States follow a daily training regime from 2 pm to 10 pm, with Saturdays and Sundays off. On site, they are already an example and act as teachers of the younger students. For Valéria Martins, owner of the gym, where she has been teaching for 20 years, their effort is now paying off.

Asked if it was already becoming a tradition at the academy to export dancers to the United States, Valéria laughed. “I hope it becomes a tradition.” Valeria considers the experience something transformative for the students. “It marks their lives forever, the mind changes, the family changes and starts to believe. It is a transformative power that you have no idea about.”

A dancer by training, Valéria knows that there are many good schools in Rio de Janeiro, but when one of her students stands out, she says it shows the importance of investing there, despite the poor infrastructure. “Sometimes, [é] a room with no bars, and yet they stick out. I imagine if we have a huge investment.”

Support

To face the challenge of going to another country, with a different language, the dancers are receiving support from the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy. Last Tuesday (14th), the girls had the opportunity to meet ballerina Ana Botafogo, at Theatro Municipal do Rio.

A reference in classical ballet, Ana Botafogo took the girls to see the theatre. The young women passed by the Assyrio Hall, by the Ballerinas’ Balcony, by the foyer (salon where spectators can wait for the session to start and remain during breaks) and the concert hall. There, even, the girls even rehearsed some steps.

According to Ana Botafogo, the meeting will serve as a stimulus for a new moment in the lives of each of them. “Talking to them, I was able to tell them what it was like to travel abroad for the first time and dance in a professional company. What the secretariat is promoting and providing is very important, guaranteeing more cultural subsidies so that they can leave here knowing the most traditional theater in Brazil, its history, and seeing what the life of the dancer is like. My advice is to have discipline, a lot of grit, the will to win and not miss a second of the experience.”

“Standing on stage at Theatro Municipal brought back memories of everything that has ever happened in my life, from the lack of encouragement at the beginning to where I am now, passing through all the struggles I faced. It will be my first time traveling by plane. I’m very scared, but I want to seize this opportunity with all my strength and not waste it. My dream is to come back here in the future as a dancer at Municipal”, said Kemilly Nascimento.

cultural tours

In addition to the meeting with Ana Botafogo, the set of actions by the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy of Rio includes sightseeing with the young dancers, through the Cultural Passport, and basic English classes and familiarization with American culture, through the International Relations Advice. They were also taken to discover the Ártico Neve e Gelo park in Rio de Janeiro, where they had their first experience with temperatures below zero, something common in the American state where they will live.

Secretary Danielle Barros emphasized that the main objective of the activity was to prepare the girls for this experience and promote an immersion in the culture and beauties of Rio de Janeiro, “since they will represent Rio abroad”. that “art has no borders. It opens paths for many young people and it is a privilege to make the state government available to contribute to the transformation of the lives of these four girls from Cidade de Deus.”