Daniel Cargnin is bronze in the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Slam

This Friday (17th), Daniel Cargnin won Brazil‘s third medal at the Judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv (Israel). The athlete from Sogipa secured a bronze in the men’s lightweight division (up to 73 kg), after the podiums of Natasha Ferreira and Larissa Pimenta last Thursday.

IT’S BROOOOOOOOOOOOOONZE! 🥉🥋🇧🇷 It’s by Daniel Cargnin (73kg) at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam 🇮🇱 Victory over world champion Tsend-Ochir 🇲🇳 What a great result from Cargnin! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tiLBoeWwdp — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) February 17, 2023

“I’m very happy with this regularity, with being able to honor Brazil‘s 73 kg. We know it’s a very difficult category. This regularity gives me a lot of confidence. My thought is always to win a medal and, why not, to be an Olympic champion in Paris [Jogos Olímpicos de 2024]”, declared the Brazilian to the Brazilian Judo Confederation (CBJ).

Cargnin debuted defeating Czech Khusniddin Karimov. Then he passed Erdeneebayar Batzaya, from Mongolia, who ended up losing because of excessive punishments. However, in the quarterfinals, the Brazilian stopped against the Cuban Magdiel Estrada.

He then went to the repechage, in which he beat Canadian Arthur Margelidon, which qualified him for the fight for bronze. In the final bout, Cargnin overcame current world champion and world number 3 Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, from Mongolia.

“I believe that, today, my best fight was against the athlete who was world champion. This is a psychological part that I enjoyed seeing. I keep this bronze medal, but always aiming for the top of the podium. Now it’s time to go back, see what went right, what went wrong and rebuild forever to come back better in the next competition”, concluded the Brazilian.