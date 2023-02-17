Athlete Scholarship Requests Reach Record Number

The 2023 edition of the Bolsa Atleta had a record number of requests, informed the Ministry of Sport. 8,164 requests were made up to 13:00 (Brasília time) this Friday (17), the day on which registrations close at 23:59. The highest previous mark was registered in the unified notice 2019/2021, with 7,537 requests.

“It is an important policy that affects thousands of athletes and the Ministry of Sports is grateful for the public’s trust with this policy, when we broke the enrollment record. We always work to improve this policy so that it serves even more athletes and more efficiently”, declared the Minister of Sports.

Currently, the Athlete Scholarship includes 6,419 athletes, divided into the Base (292 awarded), Student (241), National (4,794), International (847) and Olympic/Paralympic (245) categories. Monthly transfers vary between R$370 and R$3,100, depending on the category.

One of the ways to measure the strength of Bolsa Atleta is the Brazilian participation in sporting mega-events. In the last edition of the Olympic Games, for example, 80% of the Brazilian delegation in Tokyo received this support. At the Paralympics, 95% of Brazil‘s representatives in the competition had this incentive.

At the Olympics held in the Japanese capital, Brazil won 21 medals (seven gold, six silver and eight bronze), 19 of which (90.45%) were awarded to athletes receiving the Bolsa Atleta at that time. In the Paralympics, Brazilians secured 72 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze), with those contemplated by the Ministry of Sports program being responsible for 68 achievements (94.4% of the total).