Public Ministry traces profile of those involved in the acts of January 8

A survey by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) points out that among a thousand people detained for involvement in anti-democratic acts of in Brazilia, half received emergency aid. The benefit was granted by the past government to financially help those in need during the covid-19 pandemic.

The data were gathered by the technical group linked to the Department of Expertise, Research and Analysis (Sppea) of the MPF, which is preparing a profile of those investigated. The work will contribute to determine the individual responsibilities of each investigated.

Other data revealed by the survey are: 60% of detainees are men, most are between 36 and 55 years old, less than a fifth have party affiliation and some detainees have run for office in past elections or provided services for political campaigns.

According to the MPF, the group, made up of 15 members, including experts and specialists in information technology, collects information in several available databases, using CPF, CNPJ, license plate, among others. Another front of action is the expertise of seized electronic devices to collect evidence of posts on social networks, emails, computer files, cell phones and documents saved in clouds.

So far, 835 people have been denounced for participating in the attacks, 645 of which were inciters (participated in the acts or were arrested in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, but without destroying the buildings of the Three Powers); 189 executors (responsible for invasion, vandalism and depredation); and a public official by default.

The complaints are forwarded to Minister Alexandre de Mores, responsible for investigations at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) asked the Federal Court in the Federal District that 54 people and three companies be condemned, definitively, to reimburse the public treasury in R$ 20.7 million for financing the acts that destroyed the buildings of the Praça of the Three Powers, on the day .