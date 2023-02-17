Conama once again enjoys broad participation by civil society

Emptied during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which had reduced its composition from 96 to 23 members, the National Council for the Environment (Conama) was expanded to more than 100 members, according to a decree published this Friday (17) in the Official Diary of the Union.

The review of the council was one of the first measures announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the day of his inauguration. The collegiate, created in 1981, has, among its attributions, the establishment of norms for environmental licensing, the analysis of penalties applied by the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the definition of norms on urban pollution and the analysis of public and private projects that may have a high impact on the environment.

The body will be chaired by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and will have, among its members, representatives of all ministries, of each of the 26 state governments and of the Federal District, of environmental bodies such as Ibama, the Brazilian Forestry Service, the Chico Mendes Center for Conservation and Biodiversity (ICMBio) and the National Water Agency (ANA). At least eight representatives of municipal governments and entities that have environmental agencies and municipal entities will have a seat on the council, respecting the regional distribution. Representatives appointed by the Navy, Army and Air Force will also join the council.

From civil society, there will be 23 members, including representatives of environmental organizations, professionals in the environmental and sanitation areas, the union movement, rural workers, an indigenous representative, a member of the scientific community and representatives of business entities.

Representatives of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, state public ministries, the Environment and Sustainable Development Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the Environment Commission of the Federal Senate will also make up the collegiate, as invited members, but without voting rights.

The decree demands that Conama guarantee, in its composition, racial and gender diversity among its members. The norm also defines that Conama plenary meetings must be public and broadcast in real time. In addition, recordings and minutes must be made available on the internet, “for easy access by the population”, within 15 days after the meetings are held. Ordinary meetings of the body usually take place every three months.

The process of choosing new Conama members, according to their respective representations, is also detailed in the decree.