Civil Defense warns of heavy rains in SP during Carnival

Carnival in São Paulo will have heavy rains, according to an alert from the State Civil Defense. The meteorological forecast is that the volume will reach from 80 millimeters to 250 millimeters until Sunday (19). The north coast of the state should be the most impacted. Baixada Santista, Serra da Mantiqueira, Vale do Ribeira and Itapeva may have up to 150 millimeters of rainfall. With the soil already soaked, there is a risk of landslides in hillside regions.

The arrival of a cold front tomorrow (18th) leaves the weather unstable and creates conditions for heavy rains, with moments of thunderstorms in the eastern part of the state. The forecast is that there will also be lightning, wind and hail. The temperature will be milder in this period.

For those who live in São José dos Campos, Barretos and Franca, the total rainfall can reach 100 millimeters. In the capital and metropolitan region, Campinas, Sorocaba, Ribeirão Preto and Araraquara, the total volume of precipitation is up to 80 millimeters.

Guidelines

Civil Defense recommends extra care for those who take the road at this time, due to the weather. “Check the good condition of your vehicle, including tires and spare tire. In case of heavy rain, look for a safe place to stop the car. Do not get out of the car in case of flooding. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Use low beams, reduce speed gradually and do not brake hard. In case of aquaplaning, keep the steering wheel straight, stop accelerating and do not brake.”

For those who go to enjoy the revelry on the beach, rivers or in blocks on the street, it is important to remember the risks related to lightning strikes, as they are open places and, in case of storms, the alert is to look for a covered place to protect yourself.

In waterfalls, the waterspout is a phenomenon that causes a sudden increase in the volume of water after rainfall occurs at the headwaters. In order not to be taken by surprise, the recommendation is to check the change in color of the water, which normally becomes darker, and the appearance of leaves, branches and stones rolling down the river. “When you notice these signs, get out of the water and move away, as the flood invades the sides of the river, so the surrounding stones are not safe to protect yourself”, says the alert.

Risk areas

Those who live in risk areas should be aware of signs of soil movement, such as leaning poles and trees, cracks in walls, as well as jammed doors and windows. “In view of these signs, one should immediately leave the place and call the Civil Defense at the number 199.”

The Alerta SP application, from the Civil Defense, provides guidance on what to do before, during and after periods of heavy rain and other types of disasters. It is also possible to register via SMS 40199 to receive alerts.