Rei Momo officially declares Rio Carnival open

This afternoon (17th), the city of Rio de Janeiro handed over the symbolic key to the city to King Momo, Djeferson Mendes, who declared the city’s carnival officially open. The ceremony was held at the City Palace, in Botafogo, in the southern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Mayor Eduardo Paes highlighted that this carnival will celebrate life, after two years in which the party was prevented or shaped by the necessary precautions to contain the spread of covid-19. “Thanks to science, thanks to medicine, thanks to the Unified Health System and to those who were vaccinated, we can once again celebrate life by meeting each other at Rio’s carnival”, said Paes.

Paes emphasized that it is necessary to celebrate democracy, which, according to him, had its institutions put to the test. “Once again, the Brazilian population and Brazilian institutions have shown themselves to be stronger”, said the mayor, still holding the key to the city in his hands.

After receiving the symbolic object, King Momo, accompanied by his court, made the official announcement. The royal family of the carnival also includes Queen Mariana Ribeiro, and princesses Monalisa Carvalho and Rhuanda Risso.

“Long live the carnival of democracy. Long live another year, another party, another reign. And I declare the carnival of democracy, the carnival of Rio de Janeiro open!”, proclaimed the king of revelry.

Then, the Municipal Guard band played the anthem of Rio de Janeiro, the iconic song Cidade Maravilhosa. Afterwards, the drums from Grande Rio, the current champion of the Rio carnival, animated the royal family of the carnival and the dancers who participated in the party.

More than 400 parades

From pre-carnival until the next few days, more than 400 parades of carnival blocks should liven up revelers through the streets of Rio de Janeiro. The Marquês de Sapucaí starts today (17) to receive the parades of the Golden Series samba schools, and, on Sunday and Monday nights, the Special Group schools will perform.

The economic movement expected by the city hall for this year’s carnival should reach R$ 4.5 billion, with an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to 2020, which was the last party before the covid-19 pandemic.

Momo’s party in the capital of Rio de Janeiro is responsible for a third of all economic activity in the country in the period. The city of Rio estimates that the collection of the Tax on Services (ISS) for tourism will reach BRL 23.3 million, a result 20% higher than that recorded in February 2020, of BRL 19.4 million.