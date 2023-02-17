Lula spends Carnival holidays in Bahia

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will spend the Carnival holiday in Bahia. Lula and first lady Janja Silva are leaving this afternoon (17) for Salvador and should stay at the Naval Base of Aratu, about 40 kilometers from the Bahian capital.

In his previous mandates, the place was already chosen by Lula to rest and spend holidays. The base has also been used by past presidents Jair Bolsonaro, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, as well as Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

The military base belongs to the Navy and has a house on the private beach of Inema. It is located on the Paripe peninsula, connected to the Baía de Todos os Santos.