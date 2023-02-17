Carnival: campaign warns of sexually transmitted infections

Carnival is back and the moment is to celebrate joy, love, diversity and respect with responsibility to enjoy the revelry safely. This is what the Campaign for the Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) advocates, launched this Friday (17) by the Ministry of Health.

According to the folder, the alert applies to any type of STI, not just HIV, and includes, for example, HPV, genital herpes and syphilis.

With the slogan Carnival is back and everyone is happy with condoms, the proposal is to reinforce the importance of condom use, especially among the 15 to 34 year olds. Advertising pieces include a nationally broadcast television film; informative content on social networks; and pieces posted in places of great circulation, such as bus stops, subway stations, bus stations and avenues.

According to the ministry, prevention messages will be reinforced in Salvador, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Brasília, cities where there is a greater concentration of revelers. A novelty of the 2023 campaign is the adjustment in the nomenclature of condoms distributed by the folder: previously known as male and female, they are now identified as external and internal.

STIs are caused by viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms transmitted through oral, vaginal and anal sexual contact without the use of a condom and with an infected person. The terminology sexually transmitted infections began to be adopted to replace the expression sexually transmitted diseases (STD) because it highlights the possibility of a person having and transmitting an infection even without signs and symptoms.

Covid-19

By means of a note, the ministry reinforced that, despite the improvement in the epidemiological scenario of covid-19 in the country, the 2023 carnival still takes place in a time of pandemic and the recommendation is that everyone seek health units and complete the immunization cycle. .

Currently, more than 19 million Brazilians have delayed the second dose of the primary vaccination schedule; 68 million are overdue on their first booster dose; and just over 30 million, with the second dose.