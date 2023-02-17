Banks do not work on the Carnival holiday

Banks will not be open during the Carnival holiday, informed the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). Bank branches close on Monday (20) and Tuesday (21) of Carnival. On Ash Wednesday (22), service to the public begins at 12:00 (local time), and the closure follows the usual closing time in the municipality.

Consumption bills – such as water, energy and telephone bills – and bills due on February 20 and 21 can be paid, without accruing interest and fines, on the following business day, which will be Ash Wednesday. As for taxes, normally the dates are already adjusted to the calendar of national, state and municipal holidays.

The PIX payment system operations will be in full operation during the period.

Febraban advises customers to preferentially use digital channels, such as websites and bank application, to make transfers and bill payments on holidays, when there will be no banking hours at the branches.