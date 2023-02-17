Government facilitates the exit of those who receive Bolsa Familia unduly

People who receive Bolsa Familia improperly can request their exclusion from the Single Registry voluntarily. Removal can be requested in the Cadastro Único de The from 7 am to 9 pm.

According to the portfolio, the measure is intended for “those who were induced to register incorrectly to receive the Auxílio Brazil”, a name that replaced the Bolsa Família adopted during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). People who declared to live alone, but who live with their family, may be removed from the register. The category is considered by the government as the biggest source of fraud in Bolsa Família. The Ministry estimates that 2.5 million people are receiving the benefit unduly. During 2023, 5 million people registered as “living alone”.

How to make

To delete the registration, simply access the Cadastro Único application or the website, click on “full consultation”, then the “back” button and, on the red button, choose “cancel your registration” to confirm the decision. The MDS recommendation is to use the latest version of the application. The folder released a step-by-step to assist those interested.

To avoid overloading the service locations, the MDS set a schedule with municipalities and states for the investigation of single-person registrations, which will run from March to December 2023. “People will be notified by extract messages and even by SMS”, he informed the note folder.

BPC

According to the ministry, beneficiaries of the Benefit of Continued Provision (BPC) are not involved in the action, which also does not include homeless people. “From the exclusion, these people will be able, without haste, to look for the places of assistance in the cities and carry out the correct registration in their families”, said the folder in a note released to the press.