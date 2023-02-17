Antarctica hits record low sea ice

As of this month, Antarctic sea ice extent has decreased to 1.91 million square kilometers (km²), the second year in a row that Antarctica’s extent has dropped below 2 million. Strong, warm winds also accelerated sea ice decline.

The continent located at the South Pole recorded a reduction in ice never seen since it began to be measured in the 70s.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Antarctic sea ice extent has already surpassed the record minimum set last year.

“As of February 13, 2023, Antarctic sea ice extent has dropped to 1.91 million km². This set a new record reduction value, falling below the previous one, of 1.92 million km², set on February 25, 2022. This year represents the second in which the extent of Antarctica has fallen below 2 million km², says the NSIDC no site.

This year’s minimum sea ice value would have been influenced by high temperatures to the west and east of the Antarctic Peninsula, which reached 1.5°C above average.

As long as summer lasts in the Southern Hemisphere, it is estimated that the ice sheet will continue to melt. What it lacks in surface ice corresponds to an area close to the British Isles. During the winter, sea water will freeze again and Antarctica will recover about 18 million km².

Another factor would be the variation in atmospheric pressure around Antarctica which, in turn, influences the westerly winds around the continent.

At the moment, scientists say that the variations are in a strongly positive phase, which causes violent winds from the west and drags them towards the pole.

The phenomenon triggers increased storms, which help to break the ice caps and push them north, where the waters are warmer and they melt quickly.

One of the recent examples was a iceberg almost the size of London that broke away from Antarctica. “While the decline in Antarctic sea ice extent is always steep around this time, it was extraordinarily rapid this year,” scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center reported in early January. “At the end of December, sea ice extent was at the lowest level in the satellite record in 45 years.”

Increased ocean heat is now evident off the coast of West Antarctica, disrupting critical parts of the global climate system and accelerating sea level rise.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.