PRF starts Operation Carnival 2023 on federal highways

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) started Operation Carnival 2023 early this morning (17), with the expectation of record movement in the approximately 75,000 kilometers of the federal network where it will work with monitoring and inspection actions.

The operation will be implemented until the 22nd, with the aim of promoting safety and reducing the severity of accidents. To this end, it will increase the number of ostensive patrols and reinforce policing in strategic locations, as is the case of stretches with greater movement or a high number of traffic violations.

According to the PRF, the operation will have “permanent and redoubled attention to the infractions responsible for lethal accidents, such as speeding, prohibited overtaking and mixing alcohol and driving”.

roads

The record forecast in the movement of federal highways is due to the fact that this is the first carnival after two years without revelry, due to health restrictions and isolation measures adopted to combat the pandemic. For this reason, the PRF announced that it will commit its entire workforce.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, around 46 million people are expected to move to the “traditional carnival destinations” in the country.

The increase in demand exceeded estimates by the Brazilian Association of Land Passenger Transport Companies (Abrati) for this year. Proof of this is that the 30% increase in the offer of overtime was not enough, according to the entity.

For the most sought after destinations, companies have offered 50% more services than in 2020, the last year of expressive Carnival, which is equivalent to an increase of between 7% and 10% in the circulating fleet in some of the locations.

In a note, the road police reported that the forecast is for greater movement on the road corridors that lead to the preferred destinations at this time, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Bahia, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Ceará.

“But not only the coastline and seaside towns will attract tourists. An intense flow of vehicles in the opposite direction is also expected. In addition to the traditional festivals that take place in several cities in the interior, many people travel in search of rest on the days of revelry.”

The suggestion, to drivers, is that they drive moderately; carry out a preventive inspection of the vehicle before the trip; schedule rest breaks; and who try to find out about the state of conservation of the roads. It is also indicated that you check the weather conditions where you will pass.

Alcohol and driving, no!

According to the PRF, the fight against drunk driving, one of the biggest causes of accidents on the country’s highways, will be one of the main focuses of the operation, both through educational actions and inspection.

“It is important to remember that driving under the influence of alcohol reduces the driver’s ability to react, putting the safety of all road users at risk. It is necessary that the whole society becomes aware that drinking and driving are incompatible activities”, informs the PRF.

Monitoring

The mixture of alcohol and driving ends up encouraging drivers to commit one of the most dangerous irregularities: overtaking in prohibited places. “The teams will be equipped with breathalyzers. Any driver, regardless of the situation, will be invited to pass through the equipment.”

The teams will observe the use of seat belts, helmets, child restraint devices and cell phones while driving, and specific inspections will be carried out on motorcycles and the condition of the vehicles.

From the command and control centers (state and national), monitoring will be done with cameras, radios and telephones available. According to the PRF, these are tools that make it possible to monitor, in real time, “relevant occurrences, with security, precision and speed so that decision-making is as efficient and correct as possible”.

Calls made to 191 are answered directly, without any digital interlocutor, allowing citizens to inform or make complaints quickly.

Fighting crime

Actions to combat crime will be intensified through “approaches focused on intelligence service information and the use of communication tools to arrest criminals, recover stolen vehicles and remove illegal weapons, drugs and contraband products from circulation”.

The actions will also focus on inspection of driving and rest time for professional drivers and drug testing.

Balance

A final balance sheet for Operation Carnival 2023 is scheduled for the 23rd. When compared with the balance sheet released for Operation Carnival 2022, the data will make it possible to identify successful actions, as well as points to be improved, so to reduce accident rates on federal highways.

In the six days of operation during last year’s carnival, 165,319 people and 132,931 vehicles were inspected on federal roads by a staff of 16,800 police.

In all, 77,832 fines were recorded: 10,921 for overtaking in a prohibited place and 8,296 for drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts. There were 2,551 infraction notices for drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the 2022 balance sheet, 1,160 accidents were recorded on federal highways during last year’s carnival (between February 25 and March 2). The accidents resulted in 107 deaths; 308 seriously injured; and 999 light and medium injuries.

The PRF released a list of guidelines aimed at revelers who intend to hit the road this 2023 carnival.

Worth checking out:

● Before travelling, the vehicle owner must check the condition of the car. Maintenance must be up to date, especially in relation to safety items, such as the brake system, tires and lighting and signaling systems;

● The trip must be planned so that the driver does not drive for more than four hours at a time. He must be rested and in physical and psychological condition to drive the vehicle. There must be planning for supply and food as well;

● The vehicle can only carry up to the maximum passenger capacity allowed by the manual. All occupants must wear a seat belt or, in the case of children, an equivalent restraint system;

● Luggage must be carried in its own compartment, to avoid injuries in case of involvement in accidents. If they are taken in the passenger compartment, they can move and injure the occupants of the car;

● Drivers must respect the signs, the maximum speed established for the road and, in relation to overtaking, they must only carry out the maneuver in permitted places and when there is time and distance to complete the maneuver without putting traffic at risk. It should be noted that poorly performed overtaking is responsible for one third of deaths on federal highways;

● In case of rain, the speed must be reduced, the headlights must remain on and the safety distance between vehicles must be increased.