Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

Two more people were pulled alive from rubble in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after the earthquake that killed more than 43,000 in the country and Syria. Aid agencies step up efforts to help millions of people left homeless.

Osman Halebiye, 14, was rescued overnight in the southeastern Turkish city of Antakya, 260 hours after the powerful earthquake that struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, state-run Anadolu news agency said. He was taken to a hospital.

Mustafa Avci, 34, was also found alive in Antakya 261 hours after the earthquake. Upon being taken away on a stretcher, he was placed on video call with his parents, who showed him their newborn baby.

“I had completely lost hope. This is a real miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and thought that no one could get out of there alive. We were prepared for the worst,” said his father, Ali Avci.

Rescues like these are becoming increasingly rare, however, after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history – a magnitude 7.8 aftershock, followed by an equally powerful quake hours later. The death toll in Turkey now stands at 38,044, officials said.

In neighboring Syria, ravaged by more than a decade of civil war, authorities have reported more than 5,800 deaths. The number hasn’t changed for days.

Most of the deaths in Syria have occurred in the northwest, in an area controlled by insurgents who are at war with President Bashar al-Assad – a conflict that has complicated efforts to help people affected by the earthquake.

The sides clashed overnight for the first time since the disaster, with government forces shelling the outskirts of Atareb, a rebel-held town badly hit by the earthquake, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Turkey and Syria did not say how many people were still missing.

For families still hoping to rescue relatives in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that has resulted in the disintegration of thousands of homes and businesses.

Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including builders.

The United Nations (UN) has appealed for more than $1 billion in funding for the Turkish relief operation, just two days after issuing a $400 million appeal for the Syrians.

People have been sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars across the sprawling disaster zone, having to deal with freezing winter temperatures.

