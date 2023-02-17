Global security leaders gather in Germany

Russian forces stepped up attacks along the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the day when politicians and military leaders from around the world gather in Germany for a security conference.

Backed by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has stepped up ground attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine as the first anniversary of the start of the war on February 24 approaches.

A major Russian offensive appears to be taking shape and the governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine reported a significant increase in Russian attacks today.

“Today it is quite difficult in all directions because the number of attacks has increased significantly, bombing too, even with the air force,” Governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian television.

“There are constant attempts to break through our defense lines,” he added, of fighting near the town of Kreminna.

Russia launched missiles into Ukraine yesterday and hit the biggest oil refinery. Of the roughly 36 missiles the country fired, about 16 were shot down, the Ukrainian air force said, a lower rate than usual.

There was no statement from Russia on the latest fighting, and Reuters could not independently confirm reports from the battlefield.

Ukraine said Thursday’s attack included missiles its air defenses cannot shoot down, adding to the urgency of its calls for more Western military support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are among many high-ranking officials attending the Munich Security Conference.

Last year’s meeting took place days before the war broke out. As Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, Western leaders in Munich demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin not invade and issued warnings of consequences if Moscow advanced into neighboring territory.

This year, leaders will face the consequences of Putin’s decision to ignore the warnings. The war in Ukraine is the most devastating in Europe since World War II.

Russian leaders are not participating in the conference, which runs until Sunday (19), but Ukrainian officials are expected to speak out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on video late at night that his priority was to contain Russian attacks and prepare for an eventual Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Keep the situation in front and preparing for any escalation steps by the enemy – that is the priority for the near future,” he declared.

US officials have advised Ukraine to delay any counter-offensive until the latest supply of US weapons is available and training is provided.

peace talks

Ukrainian government political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak ruled out holding peace talks with Moscow today (17) unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine. He thus reiterated Kiev’s position ahead of an international conference whose main theme is expected to be war.

“For the decriminalization of global politics and true global security, the war must end with Ukraine’s victory,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“Negotiations can begin when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory. Other options just give Russia time to regroup forces and resume hostilities at any time.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are among senior officials attending the Munich Security Conference.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.