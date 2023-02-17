Get to know the plots of the samba schools in SP that parade today

On the first day of samba school parades at Carnaval São Paulo in 2023, samba lovers will hear songs that exalt black resistance, indigenous peoples, women and samba itself. The first night of the Special Group takes place at the Anhembi Sambadrome this Friday (17).

After the São Paulo old guard parade, the first samba school to parade at the Anhembi Sambódromo is Independente Tricolor. The forecast is that the school will enter the samba catwalk at 11:15 pm with the theme “Samba on the foot, spear in hand, this is an invasion!”

The samba-plot will be sung by Pê Santana and Lico Monteiro. The theme uses references from mythology and draws a parallel with reality. According to the school, the plot is an allusion to the strategy to win battles, starting with the Greek victory over the Trojans, and the conquest of spaces, a reference to the return of the school to the Special Group in 2023.

The composers Maradona, André Diniz, Evandro Bocão and Marcelo Valência signed the work that will pack the Independente Tricolor parade.

See the complete lyrics of the plot.

Academics of Tatuapé

The second school to enter the avenue is Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, which will present a tribute to the city of Paraty, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The city of the International Literary Festival of Paraty (Flip), colonial architecture, the Caminho do Ouro, exuberant nature, a World Heritage Site, creative gastronomy, caiçaras, indigenous peoples and quilombolas, is also home to the São Paulo carnival.

with T themeactuapé Canta Paraty! From the Path of Gold to the Blue Economy. World Heritage, Culture and Biodiversity. Paraty Creative City of Gastronomythe interpreter Celsinho Mody sings the plot of the composers Fabiano Tennor, Henrique Silva, Magoo and Kuka Monteiro.

See the full lyrics of the samba

Baroque South Zone

Third school to parade, Barroca Zona Sul takes the plot to the avenue Guaicurus. The theme of green and pink will tell the story of the homonymous indigenous tribe in the Brazilian Pantanal.

Historically, the Guaicuru inhabited the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and the Paraguayan Chaco region. The warrior spirit is the hallmark of this indigenous people.

The composers are Thiago Meiners, Claudio Mattos, Sukata, Morganti, Tubino, André Mattos, Thiago Savanna, Wilson Mineiro, Julio Alves, Rodrigo Alves, Silvio Ribeirinho, Fernando Negão and Pixulé, who is also the samba interpreter.

Read the full storyline

United of Vila Maria

Unidos de Vila Maria enters the parade in 2023 with the samba-enredo that makes references to old parades, the neighborhood and history itself. the samba Vila Maria. My Origin. My essence. My story! Source of Love Far Beyond Carnival is signed by Alemão do Pandeiro, Paulo Senna, Anderson Magrão and Tadeu Gomes and will be performed by Wander Pires.

Know the full lyrics of the plot

golden roses

Kindala! May tomorrow not be just yesterday with a new name this is how in 2023, Rosas de Ouro joins the quest for respect and racial equality. Black resistance through the ages will be portrayed in a racial manifesto at the Anhembi Sambadrome.

The proposal of the samba-enredo is to show from ancestry to the present day, and to add something current, the phrase “that tomorrow is not just yesterday with a new name” was inserted, which is a reference to the song Yellow, by Emicida. The samba is composed by Arlindo Cruz, Fabiano Sorriso, Pedrinho Sem Braço, Paulinho Sampagode and Osmar Costa and will be interpreted by Royce do Cavaco.

View the full storyline

major tone

Tom Maior takes to the Sambadrome this year A Cult of Ancestral Black Mothers which addresses spiritual mothering, through the pillars: creation, teaching, guide, strength, respect and devotion. The composers who speak of this love are Gui Cruz, Turko, Portuga, Rafa do Cavaco, Vitor Gabriel, Fabio Souza, Imperial, Junior Fionda, Willian Tadeu and Anderson. The samba-enredo will be interpreted by Gilsinho.

See Tom Maior’s samba-plot here

Gavião da Fiel

And the school that will close the first day of parades, already at dawn, is Gaviões da Fiel, with the samba-enredo In the Name of the Father, the Sons, the Spirits and the Saints… Amen!. The plot talks about the edification of humanity through faith and proposes a reflection on religious intolerance.

The composers are Araken, Fabinho do Cavaco, Armenia Poesia, Nando do Cavaco, Bruno Jaú, Maestro Jota IlhaBela, Sebastian and A. Psicologia and the interpreter is Ernesto Teixeira.

See here the samba-plot of Gaviões da Fiel

Special Group parade

February 17th, Friday

20:30 – Parade of the old guards of São Paulo

11:15 pm – Independent Tricolor

00:20 – Academicos do Tatuapé

01:25 – Baroque Zona Sul

02:30 – United of Vila Maria

03:35 – Roses of Gold

04h40 – Major Tom

05:45 – Gaviões da Fiel