Série Ouro officially opens parades at Marquês de Sapucaí

The Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro, on Avenida Marquês de Sapucaí, is hosting today (17) and tomorrow the Golden Series parades of the League of Samba Schools. For the Ouro Series – responsible for the official opening of the carnival on Marquês de Sapucaí and the main access group to the main parade -, traditional schools such as União da Ilha, São Clemente, Estácio de Sá and Império da Tijuca will perform. The dispute for the title promises to be fierce: 15 schools will compete for the cup and only one will guarantee access, in 2024, to the elite group, along with the Special Group associations.

Tickets

Grandstand tickets for the Golden Series parades have been on sale since the 9th, at the service booth set up on Avenida Salvador de Sá, behind Sector 11 of the Sambódromo, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm. The cost is BRL 25, with the exception of Sector 9, which costs BRL 50.

Public

Liga-RJ estimates an average audience of 120,000 people per day, including spectators in the stands and boxes, parade members, carnival professionals and other areas. The Gold Series was known as the Access Group. The new nomenclature came into effect in 2021, after a change promoted by the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Lierj).

parade order

Friday (17)

Beginning of Engenho de Dentro

Plot: Espinguela, the ground of my yard

In the figure of the religious leader, composer, journalist, herder and one of the founders of Mangueira, Zé Espinguela, the association that celebrates 50 years of foundation, will show the birth of the parades of the samba schools. Event that started in his yard, in Engenho de Dentro, where the school’s court is located today. The plot is authored by the carnavalesco Antônio Gonzaga.

Lins Imperial

Plot: Madam Satan, resist to exist

The association will take to Sapucaí the story of João Francisco dos Santos, Madame Satã, an iconic carioca from the first half of the 20th century, in the form of a manifesto. Northeastern, black and homosexual, the “fag malandro” made Lapa, in the center of Rio, his world. In the view of carnival designers Edu Gonçalves and Ray Menezes, it is a symbol of “reexistence” and is in line with plots that celebrate black personalities.

Academics of Vigario Geral

Plot: The fantastic factory of joy

The plot of carnival artists Alexandre Costa, Lino Sales and Marcus do Val tells the life of the boy Samir, a child of the community, who always dreamed of finding the winning ticket and fulfilling all his fantasies. The idea is to take the audience on a journey to moments of joy, for the simple pleasure of being happy, carefree like a child.

Estacio de Sa

Plot: São João, São Luís, Maranhão! Light the fire in my heart

In a fable, the carnival designer Mauro Leite will mix the pagan and the religious in the encounter between São João and São Luiz, through a fable. They meet in heaven and decide to come to Earth in the company of other saints, with the mission of blessing the June festivities in Maranhão.

United of Father Miguel

Plot: Baião de Mouros

The school will draw a parallel between the desert and the sertão, music, the cangaceiro’s hat, fans and parasols, the use of carpets and checkered windows and tiles, from the peddler’s trade to the doublet that covers a goat, making a tour of the Iberian Peninsula conquered by Arabs from North Africa and Moorish rule in the Northeast. Carnavalescos Edson Pereira and Wagner Gonçalves intend to portray the Arab, Moorish and Muslim influence/interference in the region.

Academics from Niterói

Plot: Carnival of Victory

The association will present the plot developed by the carnival designer André Rodrigues, using as a guiding thread the celebration of the 450th anniversary of the city of Niterói. As well as the 1946 Carnival of Victory, which marked the return of festivities after the end of World War II and was a moment of revolution and establishment of paradigms for Niteroi’s carnival, the plot also has the strength of being a foundation stone , on which the foundation of the school will be built.

Saint Clement

Plot: Finding the Old World

Back in São Clemente, carnival artist Jorge Silveira proposes a trip back in time, in a fun and irreverent way. In the school’s view, the original peoples of the country will take the opposite path of the discoverers, from Praia de Botafogo, in the south zone of Rio, straight to Europe.

Saturday (18)

Union of Jacarepaguá

Plot: Manuel Congo, Mariana Crioula, the heroes of freedom in the Coffee Valley

Carnavalescos Lucas Lopes and Rodrigo Meiners will tell the story of Manuel Congo, who led the biggest rebellion of slaves in the Paraíba Valley, in Paty do Alferes, and Mariana Crioula, who participated in the same movement, being acclaimed the queen of the quilombo formed by the fugitive blacks “belonging” to the captain-general of ordinances Manuel Francisco Xavier.

States of the Bridge

Plot: Free our sacred: the ancestral legacy of Mãe Meninazinha de Oxum

Carnaval artists Rodrigo Marques and Guilherme Diniz will address the saga against religious racism by one of the most important yalorixás in Brazil: Mãe Meninazinha de Oxum. The plot also celebrates the connection between the mother of saint and the city of São João do Meriti, headquarters of the association.

United of Bangu

Plot: Aganjú, the vision of fire, the voice of thunder in the Kingdom of Oyo

Carnival designer Robson Goulart will tell the story of the fifth alafim (king) in the Empire of Oyó, son of Ajacá, grandson of Oraniã and nephew of Xangô. Maximum representation of Olorum’s power. In Brazil, the orixá carries some characteristics of Xangô and represents everything that is explosive, that has no control, being the personification of volcanoes.

In time

Plot: Hope, gift!

The plot developed by carnival makers Marco Antonio Falleiros and Carlos Eduardo will tell the story of Esperança Garcia, an enslaved black woman who, in the 18th century, in colonized Piauí, stood up as a voice of resistance and fought against the terrors of enslavement. Esperança learned to read and write, and used knowledge as a coping weapon: she wrote a letter denouncing the horrors of slave-owning Piauí and the violence it suffered, a document today considered one of the first letters of law.

United Porto da Pedra

Plot: The invention of the Amazon, a delirium of Jules Verne’s imagination

Based on the book The Raft: 800 leagues across the Amazon, carnival designer Mauro Quintaes will promote a delirious adventure by the French writer Jules Verne – father of science fiction and fantasy. The writer, who has never set foot on Brazilian soil, will, through the hands of Unidos do Porto da Pedra, make a fascinating journey through the Amazon.

Governor’s Island Union

Plot: The meeting of the eagles at the temple of Momo

The carnival-maker Cahê Rodrigues will pay homage to the godmother of the island school, Portela, which completes 100 years of foundation in 2023. Together, the eagles – symbol of Portela and the União da Ilha do Governador – will fly together to rescue the magic and Carnival joy in Sapucaí.

Empire of Tijuca

Plot: Colors of axé

Carnavalescos Júnior Pernambucano and Ricardo Hessez developed a plot about the Afro-Brazilian religious universe, based on the works of painter and sculptor Carybé. For the Nago-Yoruba tradition, axé is the vital energy that has been present in the universe since its creation. And with mastery, between rites and celebrations in the terreiro, parties and crowds in the streets, several moments full of energy (axé) gained outline in the artist’s works.

Innocents of Purple Belford

Plot: Women of clay

The carnival artist Lucas Milato will tell the story of the capixaba pot makers at Sapucaí, from the Goiabeiras Velha region, in the Vitória region, in Espírito Santo. Owners of a knowledge that has existed for over 400 years, they received from the hands of indigenous women the ancestral power of art and the techniques used in making clay pots from the Tupi-Guarani peoples and were passed down from generation to generation among the tribes. . Defending the importance of this art, the group of women fought for space in society and culture in Espírito Santo. Today, the knowledge of potters is recognized as intangible cultural heritage.

How to get to the Sambadrome

To access the Sambódromo, it is recommended to use regulated public transport:

Subway: public destined to even sectors should use Cidade Nova, Estácio and Praça Onze stations. For odd-numbered sectors, the Central do Brazil station must be used.

Train: for both sides of Sapucaí, use the Central do Brazil station.

Regular line buses: more than 50 lines pass through the event area, coming from different regions of the city.

The city hall also recommends that cars be avoided in the city center and that alternative routes be sought, due to the large number of closures in the region, with special attention on Friday (17) and Saturday (18), days when there will be displacements of floats for the parades in Sapucaí. The Public Authorities warn of places where parking is prohibited and pay attention to restriction times, as cars parked in irregular places will be subject to towing.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara