Carmelitas block parades today at Rio’s carnival

Founded in 1990, Carmelitas, one of the most traditional street blocks in the city of Rio de Janeiro, is holding its Renaissance Carnival this year, “after four years of darkness and the pandemic,” said the group’s founder and president, Alvanisio. Damascene. “The idea is this: carnival of rebirth, of reconstruction”.

The t-shirt created for the block by the plastic artist and architect Flavio Papi alludes to rebirth and reconstruction, after the end of the previous government and anti-democratic acts in the country. Papi’s work is based on the Arcos da Lapa.

The image of the country is represented by a red tram, the color of the Workers’ Party (PT), of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “There is a woman lifting the tram, it has the colors green and yellow, in the same attempt to recover the colors of Brazil, so as not to become just a right-wing thing and to be more national”, said Damasceno. Plastic artist Flavio Papi became nationally known for his projects for the exhibitions Os 100 anos de Oscar Niemeyer and 50 Anos de Brasília.

Carmelitas is considered one of the most faithful blocks to its territory, seeking to promote, every year, the union between the residents of the asphalt and the hills of Santa Teresa, a neighborhood in the central region of the city. The block has about 200 members, including the battery, and attracts around 10,000 people each time.

parades

Two parades are planned for this year’s carnival. The first one today, with the gathering scheduled for 1pm, on the corner of Ladeira de Santa Teresa and Rua Dias de Barros, in front of Bar do Serginho. Departure will take place at 3 pm, towards Largo dos Guimarães, where it disperses around 7 pm.

On the 21st, Carnival Tuesday, Carmelitas gathers at 8 am in Largo do Curvelo, in Santa Teresa, following Rua Joaquim Murtinho to the corner with Travessa das Escadinhas, where it disperses around 2 pm. Alvanisio Damasceno explained that in both parades, the maximum time is six hours, including concentration.

Samba

It’s Time for Joy is the name of Carmelitas samba this carnival. The authors are Cris Maza, Djalma Junior, Feife, Paulo Fraiz and Ricardo Mello. The lyrics reinforce the rebirth and reconstruction of Brazil.

It’s time for joy,

it was all a close call.

how good it is to see you again

together with my people of Santa Teresa.

In the arches of freedom

hope comes into play.

the trail of happiness

highlights our diversity.

Be proud of being whoever you want,

board the love tram.

Carmelites hug you

wherever you are

oh but every day

he spent nine grand at the bakery.

It was condensed milk

or Shakira’s jam?

Tchutchuca do Centrão broke

democracy is standing

without amnesty, lost Mané!!!

Curvelo Scale

Drums do the bossa

Brazil is back

The flag is ours.