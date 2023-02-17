Ilu Obá de Min opens São Paulo carnival with street opera

The block Ilú Obá de Min opens today (17) the carnival in São Paulo with a street opera. The parade will take place at night in the streets of the center of the capital. “We are preparing the biggest procession in the history of Ilu”, says one of the coordinators of the block, Daiane Pettine about the show whose theme is Akíkanjú: Pensamento e Bravura, by Sueli Carneiro.

There are four acts that make reference to important spaces for the history of black culture in the city. One of the stops will be the stairs of the Municipal Theater, where, in 1978, the Unified Black Movement was founded. At this stop, an artistic and cultural manifesto based on the work of philosopher and writer Sulei Carneiro, this year’s honoree, will be read.

A group of 350 women will be on the streets, in addition to 50 stilt artists and dancers. The group’s composers prepared a series of songs with references to the philosopher’s life and work. The axis bem of the Yoruba word akíkanjú has a meaning that refers to the bravery and courage of a collective.

“We see Sueli a lot as this philosophical beacon, of a world project, which is closely related to Ilu. It is a project that defends gender and racial equality, equal opportunities for black people in this country”, explains Pettine about how the homage is given in the construction of the block.

Bravery was fundamental for Ilu, according to the coordinator, during the three years that the block had to stay off the streets due to the covid-19 pandemic. “These two years of the pandemic have certainly been a huge setback for everyone who works in culture, not just because of the longing to be on the street, making art, offering free quality programming. But, also, because artists were left without support and space to make life their purpose, which is to create and share with people, ”she says.

Ilu Obá de Min was founded 18 years ago by Beth Beli, Girlei Miranda and Adriana Aragão. Counting, currently with about 400 members, the block is influenced by several manifestations of Afro-Brazilian culture, such as candomblé drums, maracatu, coco, samba and baião.

For today’s parade, Ilu will gather at 6 pm at Praça da República and head towards Largo do Paissandú.

On Sunday, the gathering will take place at 1pm, on Rua Conselheiro Brotero, in Santa Cecília, with the procession heading towards Armazém do Campo, on Alameda Eduardo Prado. There will be a space reserved for families behind the battery. “We want black families and families to be with us”, says Pettine.