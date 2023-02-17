Revenue opens inquiry to residual batch of IR refund

Around 179 thousand taxpayers who had fallen into the fine mesh and settled their accounts with the Tax Authorities will receive R$ 250 million. The IRS opens today (17) consultation on the residual lot of Individual Income Tax.

The consultation can be made from 10 am, on the Revenue page on the internet. The taxpayer simply clicks on “My Income Tax” and then on the button “Check the Refund”. It is also possible to consult the Federal Revenue application for tablets and smartphones.

Payment will be made on February 28, to the account informed on the Income Tax return. In all, 179,065 taxpayers who declared in previous years were contemplated. Of this total, 4,256 are over 80 years old, 30,651 are between 60 and 79 years old, 2,977 have some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 10,146 have teaching as their main source of income.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must enter the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) and obtain the extract. If there is a pendency, you can send a rectifying statement and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for some reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brazil. In this case, the citizen can schedule the credit in any bank account in his name, through the BB Portal, or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center, on telephones 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations ) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem his refund after one year, he must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. Upon entering the page, the citizen must access the “Declarations and Statements” menu, click on “My Income Tax” and then in the field “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.