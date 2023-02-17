Minister wants to allocate land owned by large debtors to agrarian reform

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, said this -feira (16) which will propose a debate within the government on the allocation of public lands and large debtors for the creation of agrarian reform settlements.

“We intend to carry out a program to collect public land and land owned by large debtors. This is a debate that we are going to have with the Ministry of Finance to make land available for agrarian reform settlements,” he said in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazil Communications Company (EBC).

According to Paulo Teixeira, the idea is that the debtor put the land as part of the payment of the debt with the Union and the area is destined for agrarian reform. “You can make compensation for what he owes and he hands over the land, and then we allocate it for agrarian reform”, he explained.

Teixeira said that the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) is carrying out a survey of public lands that may be expropriated for agrarian reform.

Pronaf

The minister also informed that there is a forecast of R$ 7.5 billion in the Budget for the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf). The program offers lines of credit with lower and subsidized interest rates for family farmers, with the aim of facilitating access to resources to invest and expand agricultural production.

“In this Pronaf, in the Safra Plan, we want to increase the volume of investments for family farmers to produce food in the country. From the point of view of what is intended to be done for family farming, we have a forecast of R$ 7.5 billion for Pronaf this year in the Budget”, he said, adding that the Crop Plan should be announced in May.

In the interview, the minister said that the ministry will work to expand government procurement programs for family farming products, such as the Food Acquisition Program and the National School Feeding Program, and also to increase the blend of biodiesel in diesel oil. . According to Teixeira, these purchases help to maintain a fixed income for the family farmer and respect the purchase of typical foods from each region.

