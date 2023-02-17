Palmeiras and Corinthians are tied at the Derby in Itaquera

In a busy Derby, Corinthians and Palmeiras drew 2-2, this Thursday night (16) in Itaquera. With this result, Verdão reaches 21 points and maintains the leadership of Group D and general of the first phase of the competition. Timão now has 15 points, at the top of Group C.

Backed by their passionate crowd, and betting on a high score, Corinthians started the classic better, creating good chances against a Palmeiras that was waiting for opportunities to speed up on the counterattack.

And coach Fernando Lázaro’s gamble paid off, as just eight minutes into the match Renato Augusto found Róger Guedes, who tapped with three fingers inside the area to score a beautiful goal. Timão continued to attack, trying to extend their advantage. However, Palmeiras showed efficiency in the 42nd minute. Raphael Veiga, still in midfield, crossed for Rony, who dove in headfirst to overcome Weverton.

Excited by the tie, Verdão started the second stage attacking, and again relied on Raphael Veiga and Rony to come back. The midfielder took a corner kick and the attacker anticipated Gil to check with his head.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras started to adopt a more conservative posture, retreating its lines and giving Corinthians a field to play. And Timão’s lack of daring was punished in the 32nd minute, when Giuliano lifted the ball in the area for Gil to hit first to give final numbers to the confrontation.

In a match played earlier, Santos drew with Santo André and remained at the bottom of Group A of the competition, but with real chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Pablo opened the scoring for Ramalhão, but Mendoza left everything the same in the end.