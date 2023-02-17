Yanomami vaccination campaign starts on the 25th

On February 25, the vaccination campaign begins in the indigenous communities of the Yanomami territory and at the Support House for Indigenous Health (Casai) in Boa Vista. According to the daily bulletin updated this Thursday (16) by the federal government’s Emergency Operations Center (COE), routine vaccines will be applied to children and adults, including bivalent vaccines for covid-19. Immunizers will be sent to communities in Surucucu, Kataroa, Maloca Paapiú, Auaris, Catrimani Mission and Waputha.

The Yanomami population is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis. Affected by the presence of illegal mining on their lands, the indigenous peoples of this region live with environmental destruction, water contamination, the spread of disease and violence. The situation is historical, but it has worsened in the last four years. According to the COE, doctors are currently dealing with 54 cases of malnutrition, 41 cases of pneumonia, 24 cases of acute diarrhea and 26 cases of malaria. Until this Thursday, 157 indigenous people had been discharged after treatment for different illnesses and health problems.