Vasco beats Botafogo at Maracanã to enter Carioca’s G4

There was no lack of emotion for those who followed the derby between Vasco and Botafogo on Thursday night (16) at Maracanã. In a very busy match, in which Glorioso ended up with two men less, Cruzmaltino came out with a 2-0 victory to take 4th place in the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship with 14 points.

Botafogo, on the other hand, remained in second place with 16 points and lost the opportunity to regain the top spot, which remains in the hands of Flamengo (with 17 points), who beat Volta Redonda 3-1 last Wednesday.

Despite being known as the Friendship Classic, what was most seen in the first half of the match between Glorioso and Cruzmaltino were hard shots and confusion. Just five minutes into the match, there was an exchange of pushes between Galarza and Adryelson, who ended up being punished with yellow cards.

And the participation of the Botafogo defender ended soon after, in the 10th minute, when he brought down striker Alex Teixeira in a quick counterattack move and ended up being expelled fairly. With one more, Vasco even started to create more opportunities, but could not overcome goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who had a good performance.

In the 53rd minute, full-back Puma Rodríguez ended up being knocked down in a split ball inside the area with defender Joel Carli and the referee awarded a penalty. However, the VAR (video referee) reported that there was no maximum penalty, which causes the punishment to be canceled.

But Rafael ended up being expelled in a new confusion, which left Botafogo with two men less in the match.

Facing a Botafogo with two players less, Vasco started to rule the actions after the break. With Pedro Raul wasting clear opportunities to score, it was Alex Teixeira who opened the scoring. In the 10th minute, Puma lifted the ball in the area and the number 7 headed it past Lucas Perri.

Even with the advantage, Cruzmaltino continued to force the attack, and managed to expand in the 25th minute, with Pedro Raul heading in after a corner kick by Nenê.

Botafogo’s next match in the competition will be the classic against Flamengo, on February 25th. Two days later Vasco receives Boavista in São Januário.