Pablo scores and Athletico-PR wins Cascavel at Arena da Baixada

Athletico-PR defeated Cascavel by 1-0 thanks to forward Pablo’s eye for a goal, this Thursday (16) at Arena da Baixada for the 10th round of the Paranaense Championship. With this result, Hurricane guaranteed that it finishes the first phase of the competition in the condition of leader, even with still one round to go.

With the three points achieved this Thursday in Curitiba, Athletico reached a total of 28 points and cannot be reached by any opponent in the initial phase. The second place is Operário, with 22 points when there is only one round left to be played.

The home team’s victory was guaranteed only 16 minutes into the second half. Vitor Bueno dominated the ball in the middle, advanced and kicked hard for a partial defense by goalkeeper André Luiz. Pablo then took advantage of the rebound and headed it to the back of the net.

In the last round of the first phase of the competition, Athletico-PR takes on Londrina, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) on February 26, at Estádio do Café.