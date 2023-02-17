Three bets will split the Mega-Sena prize of BRL 53 million

The BRL 53 million prize for the Mega-Sena 2,565 contest will be divided between three bets, one made in Campo Grande, one in Belém and another in Paranaguá (PR). Each will pay a premium of R$ 17.6 million.

All winners played simple games. Campo Grande’s bet was one made on the Dallas Loteria, Belém’s on the Mundo da Fortuna Lottery and Paranaguá’s on the Lotérica Epaminondas Paranaguá.

The draw was held this Thursday (16), at Espaço da Sorte, located in the city of São Paulo. The dozens drawn were: 09 – 13 – 25 – 39 – 46 – 54.

The corner recorded 164 winning bets; each winner will receive BRL 24,367.94. The court had 8,245 winning bets, each bettor will receive a prize of R$ 692.42.

The next draw will be held on Saturday (11) and the estimate is for a prize of R$ 3 million.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, across the country or via the internet.