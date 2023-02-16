Children are prohibited from parades in Intendente Magalhães

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro vetoed the participation of children and adolescents in the Intendente Magalhães parades in this year’s carnival. The decision was taken on Tuesday (14) by Judge Mônica Labuto Fragoso Machado, holder of the 3rd Child, Youth and Elderly Court. She considered that the security conditions are not sufficient.

Estrada Intendente Magalhães, in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, is traditionally the site of access division samba school parades. For this year, however, the City Hall and the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur) announced a “New Carnival of Intendente Magalhães” with more structure, transferring the presentations to Avenida Ernani Cardoso. The chosen location is close to Morro do Fubá, where clashes involving traffickers and militiamen have been taking place in recent weeks.

According to the city hall, the new structure guarantees more comfort to the public. The bleachers, which previously received 2,000 people, will now have a capacity for 5,000. The presentation space will also allow associations to have larger floats and more members per wing. The schedule is organized by the Superliga Carnavalesca do Brazil (Superliga), the entity responsible for the Silver Series, Bronze Series and Evaluation Group. There are five nights of parades, on the 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th and 25th of February.

In her decision, the judge took into account the opinions of the Fire Department and the Military Police. She pointed out that there is a risk of stray bullets and that there are few cross streets in the 400-meter stretch of Avenida Ernani Cardoso where the parades will take place, which would complicate people’s escape in case of shootings.

Associations that allow the participation of children and adolescents may be fined and fined.

A Brazil Agency tried to contact the Superliga and Riotur, but did not get a response.