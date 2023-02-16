Justice acquits Sérgio Cabral in lawsuit involving Rio subway

Former governor Sérgio Cabral and former director-president of RioTrilhos Sebastião Rodrigues Pinto were acquitted of the accusation of administrative impropriety in a process regarding the absence of a bidding process and the signing of three additive terms in the contracting of the contractor for the integration works of Line 4 with Metro Line 1. The decision was taken by Judge Bruno Bodart, from the 3rd Public Treasury Court of the Capital. In the same process, the former engineering director of the company Bento José de Lima and CBO Engenharia Ltda.

The information was given today (16) by the press office of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ).

Judge Bruno Bodart understood that there were no elements to convict Bento José de Lima, Sebastião Rodrigues Pinto Neto, the former CEO of Rio Trilhos Tatiana Vaz Carius, the director of Engineering at RioTrilhos, Heitor Lopes de Sousa Júnior, the Air Ferreira and Nelson de Paula Ferreira Júnior for administrative impropriety for the alleged “overpricing resulting from excessive prices compared to the market”.

Bento José de Lima, Heitor Lopes de Sousa Júnior and CBO Engenharia also responded to three accusations involving measurement of a quantity greater than that actually performed in the supply and application of shotcrete, incorrect measurement of spreading and compaction services of materials destined for the out and overbilling due to improper measurement of transport to the outhouse.

In addition to these three defendants, civil servants and contract inspectors Luiz Reis Pinto Moreira, Eduardo Peixoto D’Aguiar, João Batista de Paula Júnior, Marco Antônio Lima Rocha and Francisco de Assis Torres, all from RioTrilhos, were acquitted.

The judge also denied the Public Ministry’s request to return approximately R$ 39.5 million to the public coffers.