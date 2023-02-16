Moraes suspends search and seizure of Americanas emails

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the search and seizure of e-mails from directors, administrators and managers of Grupo Americanas, including those exchanged with lawyers. The measures had been authorized by the Justice of São Paulo.

In the suspension request, the Americanas and lawyers argue that the search and seizure disregards the Court’s own decision, which guarantees the lawyer the inviolability of his office and files, data, correspondence and communications, including telephone and the like, when related to professional practice. .

Minister Alexandre de Moraes recognized that the measure jeopardizes the guarantee of secrecy of communication between lawyer and client, and highlighted that the investigation of accounting or management irregularities in the company cannot violate this right.

According to the minister, access to this information by the party opposing the interests discussed in the original action could cause irreversible damage. When determining the search and seizure of e-mails, the 2nd Regional Court of Business Competence and Arbitration of São Paulo accepted the request presented by Banco Bradesco.

The reference shareholders of Americanas, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, proposed today (16) to the group’s financial creditors an agreement that provides for a cash capital contribution of R$ 7 billion. According to a material fact disclosed to the market, after the group’s meeting, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), there was no agreement.

The Americanas Group had its request for judicial recovery accepted by the 4th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro last month, after accounting inconsistencies alleged by the group having generated an amount of more than R$ 40 billion in debt.