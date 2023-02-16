EBC management authorizes the sale of unused properties in six states

The new board of directors of Empresa Brazil de Comunicação (EBC) approved the beginning of the sale process of 16 properties owned by the agency, in six states. The first stage is the evaluation of the market price of the commercial rooms, which are located in Cruzeiro do Sul (AC), São Gabriel da Cachoeira (AM), Tefé (AM), Manaus (AM), João Pessoa (PB), Belo Horizonte (MG), Florianópolis (SC) and Porto Alegre (RS). The sale is expected to be completed by mid-2024 and the properties will be sold through the Banco do Brazil bidding system.

The president of EBC, Hélio Doyle, also proposed that four functional apartments in Brasília be put up for sale, whose use was reserved for company directors. The apartments, currently unoccupied, are located in Asa Sul, the central neighborhood of the capital.

“It makes no sense for a public company to have functional apartments for directors. It is an unnecessary expense, which needs to be cut in favor of our core activity, which is the maintenance of our radio and TV stations and agencies. The EBC’s resources have to be directed mainly to the provision of public service, and not to benefit directors”, he said.

The 16 properties that will be disposed of are not in use and generate discretionary maintenance expenses, such as condominium fees and IPTU, which cost the company around R$ 238,000 a year.