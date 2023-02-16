Brazil gains 1.7 million hectares of water surface in 2022

Brazil gained 1.7 million hectares of water surface in 2022 and was 1.5% above the average of the historical series, started in 1985, occupying a total of 18.22 million hectares of surface, or 2% of the national territory , equivalent to four times the state of Rio de Janeiro in rivers, lakes and hydroelectric plants. But even so, in 30 years the country has lost 1.5 million hectares of water surface.

According to MapBiomas Água mapping, last year was the first since 2013 in which the water surface in Brazil surpassed the barrier of 16 million hectares. Altogether, the country still has around 6% of the surface and 12% of the volume of all fresh water on the planet.

The survey also showed that, in 2022, the annual water surface of the Pantanal increased for the first time since 2018. But the biome is still going through a dry period, since the difference between the water surface and the average of the historical series is 60.1%. The Pampa also recorded a drop of 1.7% in relation to the average, reaching the lowest surface area of ​​water in the entire historical series.

All other biomes gained water surface in 2022: Cerrado (11.1%), Amazon (6.2%), Caatinga (4.9%) and Atlantic Forest (1.9%). Among the states, Mato Grosso with a 48% reduction, Mato Grosso do Sul, with 23%, and Paraíba, with 12%, go against the water surface gain registered in most states in 2022.

The technical coordinator of MapBiomas Água, Juliano Schirmbeck, explains that the variation is due to an increase in rainfall, but also to La Niña, a phenomenon that commonly increases rainfall in the North Region and reduces it in the South Region of the country.

“We observed an increase in precipitation events in much of the country, with above-average rainfall, and this brought about the recovery observed in our data. But we are experiencing moments of climate change, which indicate that we are going to have more and more extreme events and situations. We also went through a very pronounced La Niña event, which influences the precipitation regime in Brazil, reducing rainfall in the south of the country and increasing in the central and northern parts”.

Another important point, according to Schirmbeck, is that Brazil came out of a very critical event in 2021. “We had a water surface of 7.9% (1.42M ha) below average”, he stresses.

The water surface in official reservoirs monitored by the National Water Agency (ANA) in 2022 was also the largest in the last 10 years: 3,184,448 ha, 12% more than the average of the historical series. Reservoirs account for 22% of the water surface in Brazil, the other 78% are rivers and lakes and small dams.

Retraction

“The change in the scenario from 2021 to 2022 is encouraging, but I would not put it as a cause for celebration. We are observing an almost constant reduction in the water surface in Brazil in the last 20 years, and since 2013 we have had the 10 driest years in the historical series, with less water surface”, said the coordinator.

Between 1985 and 2022, all biomes lost water surface, especially the Pantanal, where the retraction was 81.7%, shows MapBiomas. In second place comes the Caatinga, which is already the driest biome in the country and which has lost almost a fifth of its water surface (19.1%). The Atlantic Forest lost 5.7%, the Amazon, 5.5%, the Pampa, 3.6%, and the Cerrado, 2.6%, becoming drier.

“The trend is a statistical parameter that looks at the entire historical series, and considering its fluctuations, it points in which direction we are heading. Over the 38 years of monitoring, we observed this downward trend”, warned Schirmbeck.

“The encouragement seen in 2022 should not draw attention away from the care of water resources, we have come from a sequence of 10 very dry years, and climate change indicates that we will have more and more extreme events, with longer droughts and precipitation regimes with more frequent floods and floods”.

The reduction of the Pantanal made Mato Grosso do Sul occupy the lead among the states with the greatest loss of surface water. The surface water withdrawal was 781,691 hectares, or 57%.

The trend of water surface loss was noted in most basins and hydrographic regions of the country. Nearly three out of four watersheds (71%) have lost surface water over the last three decades. And even with the general increase in the country’s water surface in 2022, a third (33%) of them were below the historical average last year. In some cases, such as the Araguaia-Tocantins Basin, the gain in water surface is associated with hydroelectric plants. The hydrographic regions that most lost water surface in the historical series of MapBiomas were Paraguay (591 thousand hectares), South Atlantic (21.4 thousand hectares) and Eastern Northeast Atlantic (4.8 thousand hectares).

The Eastern Northeast Atlantic (65.8 thousand hectares), São Francisco (61.8 thousand hectares) and Paraná (39 thousand hectares) basins had gains in water surface.

The mapping showed that after the year 2000 there is greater intra-annual variability. From 2017 to 2020, 7 out of every 12 months of the year were below the annual average. Again, 2022 was an exception in which all months had an increase in water surface compared to 2021, an average of 10%. The months from December to July remained above the historical monthly average, while the period from August to November was below.

MapBiomas Water

The survey coordinator explained that unlike the deforestation data, also provided and monitored by MapBiomas, the monitoring of the water surface is the monitoring of a cyclical phenomenon, which has variations within the same year, with drier months and wetter ones. , as well as variations between years.

The MapBiomas project is an initiative of the Observatório do Clima, co-created and developed by a multi-institutional network of universities, non-governmental organizations and technology companies with the purpose of annually mapping Brazil‘s land cover and use and monitoring changes of the territory.