Center-south of the country will have intense rains and cold in the carnival holiday

Revelers from the South, Southeast and Midwest regions must spend the days of Carnival with heavy rain, strong winds and cold. The weather forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) is that the volume of rainfall should reach between 60 and 100 millimeters (mm) per day, in the center-south of the country.

According to data from Inmet, the most affected areas must be in the central and southern regions of Espírito Santo; in the west, south, southwest, center, Campo das Vertentes, Zona da Mata, Vale do Rio Doce and the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais; south, north, northwest, center, Metropolitan Region and Baixadas in Rio de Janeiro; Paraíba Valley, São Paulo Macro Metropolitan Region and Campinas in São Paulo.

The cold front advancing through the south should hit the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná more strongly, with storms, strong winds and hail. For both states, the institute issued an alert at the orange level ( ), as the accumulated rainfall could reach 100 mm in 24 hours, with winds of up to 100 km/h.

Since the beginning of the morning of this Thursday (16), Manaus (AM) has a warning at the same level (orange). Between 8 am and 11 am alone, 55 mm of rain were recorded. Heavy rain caused several inconveniences, such as flooding points across the city. Still in the North Region, other areas of Roraima, Rondônia and Pará are on yellow alert, with forecast of heavy rains until Friday.

After very hot days, in some parts of Brazil, such as the Federal District and areas of Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás, the yellow alert is for storms, heavy rain, cold air mass and even hail, between Friday -Friday and Sunday.

In the Northeast Region, Friday will see heavy rains in areas of Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia, (with special attention to the capital Salvador) and throughout Ceará, extending through the weekend.

For the last day of Carnival (21), the sun appears in Roraima, Acre, in the south of Rio Grande do Sul and in the interior of the Northeast Region. On Tuesday, the rains will decrease in all capitals, except Salvador (BA), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI).

weather warnings

The warnings vary in color (yellow, orange and red), in ascending order, depending on the degree of danger of meteorological phenomena, such as the intensity of rainfall. Notifications issued on Inmet’s website and social networks serve to alert the population, for example, to avoid a region of a certain neighborhood.

Notices are posted 24 or 48 hours in advance.





Phenomena

Inmet researcher Andrea Ramos explained that the occurrence of heavy rains is more common in the Brazilian summer. “In this season, the heat and humidity favor the formation of those clouds with great vertical and also horizontal development called cumulonimbus. They are loaded with a high number of drops [d’água]which at any time collapse and result in this pattern of sudden, high-volume summer rains.”

At the station, hailstorms are common, said the meteorologist. “To the [nuvens] cumulonimbus they have great vertical development and reach between 12 km and 15 km in altitude. At the base of these clouds, there are ice crystals and when there is thermal shock, an acceleration of rain formation begins. The contrast of hot and cold temperatures does not allow the process to complete and precipitation occurs in the form of ice stones.”

Guidelines

Heavy rains and winds can cause power cuts, branches and trees falling, flooding, landslides, landslides, electrical discharges, damage to plantations, among others.

The National Civil Defense, from the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, advises the population to adopt self-protection measures. Among them, people should look for a safe place, should not take shelter under trees, not park vehicles close to transmission towers, advertising signs, avoid using electronic devices connected to the socket and not transit in flooded areas.

The general coordinator of Disaster Management of the National Civil Defense, Tiago Molina Schnorr, asks the population to be attentive to official information about alerts and safe places. In case of emergency, the coordinator’s advice is to first seek information from the Civil Defense (199) and the Fire Department (193).

Schnorr also highlighted the importance of preventive work, carried out in partnership with the Civil Defense of the states. “Before the most critical periods, in addition to preventive actions, whether works or training, I highlight the preparation, the alignment of the bodies that make up the Federal Civil Protection and Defense System, which work to define a joint planning agenda so that, if necessary, there are prompt response actions”, he said. “Institutions must be articulated to achieve a better reaction, whether for protection or response to the population that has been affected by a disaster”.

services

In Brazil, the population can receive alerts from the National Civil Defense about the weather on their cell phones. To subscribe to the alert service, just send an SMS message to the number 40199 and inform the zip code of the place where you live.

In case of disaster risks, the subscriber will receive a warning, via SMS, on the cell phone. The message can be a simpler warning, such as rainfall volume, wind speed, even recommendations such as where to seek shelter, blocked stretches of traffic, areas at risk of landslides, floods and escape routes.

The social networks of the National Civil Defense, @defesacivilbrand the National Institute of Meteorology, @inmet_ can also be consulted.

The daily weather forecast can be accessed on the Inmet website.