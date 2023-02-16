Javari indigenous leaders report threats and articulate task force

Eight months after the murder of Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, who denounced socio-environmental crimes in the region, community leaders in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, are still receiving death threats. This statement was made today (16) by representatives of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja).

Unijava calls for further investigations into crimes committed in the region, where there are 64 villages of 26 peoples, and around 6,300 people. According to leader Beto Marubo, the ideal is for the Federal Police (PF) to go beyond what the press has reported.

Marubo said that the PF has been asked to expand investigations and to act ostensively in loco [no local]. “You have to be in the bush, with Funai [Fundação Nacional dos Povos Indígenas]. That’s it, we spoke with the Minister of Justice, with the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, with the president of Funai and with Federal Police personnel.”

One of the leaders’ concerns now is to improve the protection program for victims of threats, to ensure that they are, in fact, safe. “There are relatives, Kanamari leaders, who were approached by invaders, with a gun on them, saying that the same thing that happened to the indigenist Bruno Pereira was going to happen to them,” reported Beto Marubo.

The leaders also ask for specific security rules to deal with the violence to which indigenous people in the region are exposed. “What have we been saying to the National Force? Create new protocols, or something specific, for the Javari Valley”, he added.

union of forces

Faced with such a scenario, indigenous leaders made an appeal to the federal government, which, in response, promised to send first and second level authorities to the site on the next 27th. According to representatives of the Marubo, one of the peoples who live in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, four objectives were established and 23 activities considered urgent. Among the goals are the fight against mining, illegal hunting and fishing, and illegal deforestation and timber trade.

In the understanding of the indigenous people, the protection task force is a milestone. “It will be a historic moment some ministers [estarem] at a Funai base. We insisted on taking them to the Funai base, because it is a key, emblematic base. She takes care of a large part of the isolated indigenous people, of recent contact, in the Javari Valley. That’s why we want to take [os ministros] to see the base falling apart, made of straw, without any structure, with the National Force and Funai acting there without the slightest condition, without a boat, without gasoline”, said Univaja’s legal attorney, Eliésio Marubo.

According to the leaders, the ministers of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, and of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, confirmed their presence at the meeting. Dino must appear with representatives of the National Force and the Federal Police. The Human Rights and Citizenship portfolio, commanded by Silvio Almeida, should send a representative and the president of Funai, Joenia Wapichana, is also expected at the meeting.

Death of Dom and Bruno

The Minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Ribeiro Dantas denied a request for an injunction in which the defense intended to reverse the transfer, to federal penitentiaries, of three accused of the murder and concealment of the bodies of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Philips. The crimes took place last year, near the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land.

In December, Amarildo da Costa Oliveira was transferred to the Catanduvas prison, in Paraná, and Oseney Costa de Oliveira and Jeferson da Silva Lima, to the Campo Grande penitentiary.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Police considered it necessary to remove the accused from Manaus and transfer them to maximum security prisons because there was a risk of escape and danger of their death by order of the alleged masterminds of the crime – a fact still under investigation by the police.

The decision to transfer the prisoners was upheld by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1), according to which the measure was duly justified by the authorities and falls within the hypotheses provided for by Law 11.671/2008.

Defense

In habeas corpus requested to the STJ, the defense of the accused alleges that the transfer was based on mere conjecture, since there would be no evidence that there were masterminds of the crime. The defense also says that the transfer of prisoners may harm the practice of procedural acts, unduly extending precautionary arrests.

In a preliminary analysis, minister Ribeiro Dantas recalled that the granting of an injunction in habeas corpus it is an exceptional measure, which can only be accepted when the illegality of the judicial act practiced is concretely demonstrated. “In kind, without any advance on the merits of the demand, I do not see, at least at this moment, the presence of an authorizing assumption for the granting of the intended emergency protection”, concluded the minister.

The merits of the appeal in habeas corpus will be analyzed by the Fifth Panel.

*With information from the Superior Court of Justice