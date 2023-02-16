Brazilian mission to Chile is already working

Itamaraty informed that the humanitarian assistance mission sent by Brazil to Chile, in support of the fight against the fires that ravage the country’s forests, is already operating. The aid was announced on the 8th by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in response to the request for aid made by the Chilean government.

On the 9th, when Lula was on an official trip to the United States, the acting president General Alckmin signed the decree authorizing the displacement of the team that integrates the Brazilian mission.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mission is already working “in a phased and continuous manner”. The aid began with the arrival of two aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) to Concepción – a KC-390 Millennium plane and a Hércules C-130 equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System.

On the 10th, 36 professionals and dozens of state-of-the-art equipment were also sent by the National Public Security Force. The arrival in the most affected regions was on the 14th, since, due to the volume and weight of the equipment, the displacement, from Brasília to the center-south of Chile, was overland.

“Among the tools being used by the National Force teams are adapted vehicles, high-pressure and low-flow pumps, flexible water reservoirs for operation with aircraft, and drones for aerial imaging,” informed the Itamaraty.

According to Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred), at least 24 people have died due to the fires and 2,750 health care visits have already been registered.

In a balance released by Senapred this Thursday (16), 50 fires are being fought and 147 have already been controlled. Another 21 were extinguished and 10 are under observation.