Lula and the president of the European Commission talk about the Mercosur-EU agreement

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke today (16) with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. During the phone call, they addressed the fight against deforestation and efforts to conclude negotiations for the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU).

In a post on social media, Ursula wrote that she is looking forward to to visit Brazil soon. In turn, Lula stated that she will be very well received.

We will strengthen partnerships between Brazil and the European Union to strengthen our economies and advance common causes for building a better world.

Approved in 2019, after 20 years of negotiations, the Mercosur-EU agreement needs to be ratified by the parliaments of all countries in both blocs to enter into force. In practice, it means that the agreement will have to be approved by the parliaments and national governments of the 31 countries involved, a procedure that could take years and face resistance.

President Lula himself defends changes in points of the free trade agreement, such as government purchases. Even so, the goal of the Brazilian president is to submit the document in about six months.

The agreement will allow for the elimination or reduction of import tariffs on products traded between the two blocs, in a market of 780 million people, which represents 20% of world GDP.